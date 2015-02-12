When President Barack Obama unveiled his budget a few weeks ago, Republicans dismissed it immediately as unserious. “With even all of these tax increases, you don’t even balance the budget, not even in ten years, because you don’t get spending under control,” Rep. Paul Ryan, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, said. Ryan and his Republican colleagues, you see, are very concerned about the deficit. Any budget that doesn’t balance is unacceptable.

Or maybe they aren’t so concerned. On Thursday, the House passed a tax break for charitable giving that did not include a spending offset. Also on Thursday, the Ways and Means Committee—the same one Ryan chairs—passed three other tax breaks that would increase the deficit by nearly $300 billion over the next 10 years, according to the left-leaning Center for Budget and Policy Priorities. The House is expected to take up that legislation after next week.

The bill would make permanent a tax break for research and experimentation that would increase the deficit by $177 billion over 10 years and also make permanent the deduction for state and local sales taxes, at a cost of $42 billion. The tax break for charitable giving would cost $14 billion. Despite Republicans' frequent fearmongering about the deficit, they propose no spending or revenue offsets.

Congress typically renews these tax breaks, along with another couple dozen tax breaks that generally benefit corporate America, every year. You may remember when these so-called tax extenders last expired at the end of 2013. Last year, House Republicans passed multiple bills that would expand and make permanent some of the tax extenders, so that Congress wouldn’t have to revisit them every year. That’s a smart goal but Republicans hypocritically didn’t include offsetting revenue in those bills. Even worse, the stimulus made changes to the Child Tax Credit so that low-income families could benefit from it. Those changes expire in 2018 so Democrats wanted to make them permanent. But Republicans rejected those efforts.