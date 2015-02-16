McAdams's "Marquette Warrior" blog, which is dedicated to providing "an independent, rather skeptical view of events at Marquette University," is something of a men’s-rights group blog unto himself. (Sample blog post title, unrelated to the controversy in question: “Feminist Blather About Rape.”) He's hardly a sympathetic protagonist, but it’s hard not to balk, as The Atlantic's Conor Friedersdorf does, at the thought of a long career being demolished over a blog post. Things do look better at this point for Abbate than for McAdams. He’s ending his career in disgrace, while she’s receiving tremendous support from the academy. And the thought of being fired for a bad social-media decision is—as Jon Ronson’s recent New York Times magazine piece illustrates—legitimately terrifying. That a professor who instigated a shaming pile-on and put a grad student’s career in jeopardy wound up where he did sure sounds like the definition of karma, but it’s an upsetting story all the same.

Given the number of hot-button issues this controversy touches on, it’s easy to turn it into a debate about gay rights; women in academia; political indoctrination of undergrads; or academic freedom for tenured professors. It seems, at first, to fit into the narrative of privilege-checking millennials versus P.C.-eschewing older white men. What it’s actually about, however, is far simpler: Is it a violation of professional ethics for a professor to speak ill of a student online? And there, the answer’s an easy one: Yes. It’s not just a violation but a major one, as I’ve argued in the past, as it relates to instructors mocking student errors. If instructors attack students—and that includes grad students—online, the trust that holds a pedagogical environment together falls apart.

McAdams’s defense is that he was never Abbate’s professor, but is simply commenting on the behavior of a fellow instructor. On his blog, McAdams contended that Abbate “was not functioning as a ‘student,’ but as a faculty member.’” Others seem to find this convincing. Eugene Volokh referred to Abbate as a “collegue” of McAdams, and dismissed concerns about her student status: “[I]t’s hard for me to see how such public criticism of a graduate student in another department should lead to a cancellation of the professor’s teaching and an order that the professor not even come to campus.” Eric Posner described the incident as having involved an “inexperienced instructor,” whom he later refers to as the “professor.” And Megan McArdle acknowledged the “obvious power imbalance between faculty and graduate students,” but the worst she can say of McAdams’s behavior is that it was “pretty mean”—bad form, in other words, but not professional misconduct.

But a grad student instructor isn’t a colleague to a tenured professor. Grad students can be gotten rid of far more easily, but more to the point, they rely on carefully built reputations to even stand a chance of making it past the various weeding-out processes (fellowship, postdoc, and faculty applications) that precede being up for tenure. Oh, and grad student stipends at Marquette “start at $13,517”; no mention of overtime pay for staying after class to discuss Rawls and gay marriage. And the teaching grad students do is only partly about providing an education to undergraduates. It’s also part of graduate training.

In the same post, McAdams objected to an administrator’s telling him that “it was fine to commend students, but we should not criticize student activities,” saying that this administrator was “demanding biased journalism.” It’s absurd that a professor would see his relationship to his university’s student body as that of an objective journalist. Yes, sometimes professors might mention students by name online, but context matters. A professor who blogs with pride about a student winning an award isn’t impeding anyone’s educational experience.