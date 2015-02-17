It seems two opposite camps have been united by the Fifty Shades of Grey film, which grossed nearly $100 million over the long weekend: fans of bondage, discipline, dominance, submission, and sado-masochism (BDSM) as sexual practices; and the conservative ranks of Christian cultural criticism. For the appreciator of BDSM, Fifty Shades is nothing more than an appropriation of the themes, aesthetics, and props of BDSM to eroticize what is at its core an abusive relationship; for concerned Christians, it’s a sign of the normalization of all manner of sexual excess and decadence, an omen of perversion becoming commonplace. Those neutral to BDSM might be equally concerned with the romanticizing of abusive relationship dynamics, regardless of their sexual context. And these are all fair concerns, from their respective camps, when it comes to the real-life impacts of the Fifty Shades phenomenon.

But leaving life aside, Fifty Shades has also been devastatingly bad for the way alternative sexual styles, especially those that focus on power dynamics, function in art. BDSM and its spiritual predecessors have appeared in art and literature for centuries now, with the graphic plays, novels, short stories and novellas by the 18th century French aristocrat the Marquis de Sade forming a cornerstone of the genre. And Sade’s work is interesting for more than its originality: Sade pondered, however oddly, problems of authority and justice in the institutional Church, law, and civil government, with particularly bizarre sexual behavior often acting as a vehicle of his consideration. Sade may not have been a well-adjusted person, but there was a political dimension to his work that was just as transgressive as its erotic elements, and the sexual transgressions he gleefully recounted were used to present interesting questions about power, suffering, and control.

Literature is replete with examples in this vein, wherein power arrangements made explicit through sex reveal power arrangements implicit, and less often contemplated, in ordinary life. Film has also successfully adapted the use of BDSM for framing issues of power. Liliana Cavani’s 1974 Italian film The Night Porter follows the relationship of a Nazi officer and a female concentration camp inmate as it develops into an obviously abusive sexual relationship inside the camp—but then transitions into something more ambivalent once the war ends, and the officer and former inmate meet on more equal terms. Or do they? The film’s use of dark eroticism alongside political horrors past and ongoing invites viewers to question their complicity in instances of domination, personal and political. If one can find eroticism in situations of such blatant abuse of power somehow still alluring, is it not possible to find power itself alluring, despite all the same problems of dehumanization and maltreatment? The Night Porter, like the work of Sade, develops a mindful interest in power and its applications considered through the prism of BDSM-like sexuality, and offers up some transgressive conclusions.

And then there is Fifty Shades. The problem with it is not that it is a stupid film, or that it ignores the broader implications of its use of power, authority, and domination in its eroticism. The problem is just that it comes to the exact wrong conclusion: as to where BDSM is an excellent vessel for highlighting the uncomfortable intersections of power in gender, politics, class, and so on, Fifty Shades recognizes and glorifies the forms of domination we all live with every day through its use of BDSM.