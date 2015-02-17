But as National Review’s Reihan Salam posited at the time, they are also not inconsistent with the arguments many conservative economists have made for nominal GDP targeting, in which the Federal Reserve conducts monetary policy so that nominal growth increases at the same rate each year. NGDP targeting, as it is known, has garnered support from economists on the left and right over the past few years, but has yet to be endorsed by a major politician. If Rubio were to endorse it, it would represent a major break with traditional Republican monetary policy (and a smaller, but still significant break with Democratic monetary policy). It would also give him a far more coherent and smart economic platform than any GOP candidate. Yet, it’s hard to imagine Rubio explicitly supporting NGDP targeting, at least in the primary, since it would be a huge political risk (conservative primary voters are very receptive to Rand Paul’s views).

And that leaves the rest of the GOP field. In 2011, as then-Texas Governor Rick Perry was gearing up for his presidential run, he called the Fed’s policies potentially “treasonous” and offered a veiled threat at then-Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, saying he would receive “ugly” treatment if he visited the Lone Star State. Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush did not mention the Fed in his first major policy address two weeks ago in Detroit and has made almost no other comments about the central bank in recent years.

Most current GOP governors have been equally quiet. I used Nexis to search for any recent comments on the Fed, monetary policy, or inflation by Republican governors Chris Christie, Scott Walker, Bobby Jindal and Mike Pence. There wasn’t much. In 2013, Walker was heavily criticized for misusing a statistic from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve. Pence, as a congressman, introduced legislation that would strip the Fed of its dual mandate, requiring it to just focus on price stability and not full employment. In June 2012, Christie approvingly cited Bernanke’s position against tax increases. And that’s about it.

Whenever the GOP faces criticism for Rand Paul’s unorthodox position (on vaccines, for instance), it can distance itself by pointing at his libertarian credentials. But it can’t do that on monetary policy because Paul’s views and the party’s views are one and the same. After all, the Republican Party’s 2012 platform even included a plank that implicitly called for returning to the gold standard.

We don't know whether the Republican primary candidates will toe the official GOP line on monetary policy, but we do know that Hillary Clinton will adopt a platform similar to President Barack Obama's. In fact, besides the small group of economists pushing for NGDP targeting, there is very little disagreement on the left about monetary policy. The biggest fight during the Obama years was about whom to nominate to succeed Bernanke: Larry Summers, the former Treasury Secretary under Bill Clinton, or Janet Yellen, who was vice president of the Fed under Bernanke. That was pitted as a major battle between mainstream Democrats and Elizabeth Warren progressives, but it was vastly overrated since Summers and Yellen's positions on monetary policy are almost identical. Summers has frequently urged the Fed to show patience over when to raise rates. Yellen, given her position, has had to be less forceful in her comments on monetary policy, but has demonstrated a commitment to delaying interest rate hikes until there's evidence of wage growth.