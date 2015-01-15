Marco Rubio Wants to Carry Republicans Into the 21st Century. Will They Let Him?

Earlier this week, prompted by Representative Chris Van Hollen's ambitious plan to raise American wages, The Washington Post's Paul Waldman declared that Democrats will win the impending political fight about economic policy. “You have to look pretty hard to find an actual idea Republicans have,” Waldman wrote. “[V]oters will want to hear what the parties are going to propose to improve wages, working conditions, and the fortunes of the middle class and those struggling to join it. Winning that argument will be an enormously difficult task for the GOP, and they aren’t off to a promising start.”

The idea that Republicans have no new ideas has long been gospel on the left (including in these pages). In the 2012 election, liberals were correct to point out that Mitt Romney had no coherent agenda. His tax plan was mathematically impossible. He didn’t have a plan for the economy. On immigration, he suggested that undocumented immigrants “self-deport.” There was no plan to increase wages. It was a negative campaign, premised on the idea that a weak but improving economy would doom President Barack Obama.

As Romney hints at a third presidential run, you can forgive liberals for expecting a 2012 redux where the Republican candidate, Romney or otherwise, offers the same old conservative ideas: cut spending, lower tax rates, and reduce regulations. And if that’s the case, Democrats, with Van Hollen’s agenda and a renewed focus on work-family policies, will be in good shape. But one candidate on the right is setting himself apart with a cohesive platform that extends from immigration reform to taxes to education policy: Florida Senator Marco Rubio.

On Monday, Rubio released his second book, American Dreams, which lays out his governing vision. Many of his ideas are predictably conservative, and he ignores several important issues, like climate change. But a few of his ideas are surprisingly palatable to liberals. If Rubio decides to run for president, and somehow emerges victorious from the GOP primary, he could give a Democratic nominee a run for her money; more likely, the eventual nominee will steal some of these ideas for ammunition in the general election.