Marco Rubio Wants to Carry Republicans Into the 21st Century. Will They Let Him?

As Romney hints at a third presidential run, you can forgive liberals for expecting a 2012 redux where the Republican candidate, Romney or otherwise, offers the same old conservative ideas: cut spending, lower tax rates, and reduce regulations. And if that’s the case, Democrats, with Van Hollen’s agenda and a renewed focus on work-family policies, will be in good shape. But one candidate on the right is setting himself apart with a cohesive platform that extends from immigration reform to taxes to education policy: Florida Senator Marco Rubio.

On Monday, Rubio released his second book, American Dreams, which lays out his governing vision. Many of his ideas are predictably conservative, and he ignores several important issues, like climate change. But a few of his ideas are surprisingly palatable to liberals. If Rubio decides to run for president, and somehow emerges victorious from the GOP primary, he could give a Democratic nominee a run for her money; more likely, the eventual nominee will steal some of these ideas for ammunition in the general election.

But Rubio also poses an intriguing test for the Republican Party. American Dreams is more than a campaign stump speech in written form. It cements his membership with the so-called reformicons, an insider-outsider who is determined to modernize his party's policy (or, at least, to set himself apart from the GOP establishment). The next two years, as Rubio pushes and elaborates on the ideas in this book, will determine exactly how open the Republican Party is to that modernization. And that, in turn, will determine whether Rubio ends up in the White House in 2016—or ever.