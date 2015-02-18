Greif continues, "One must simultaneously differentiate oneself from the university spiritually and embed oneself within it financially," but the spiritual differentiation seems more notional than actual. The vision here is of public intellectual as teacher, leading an eager, intelligent, but still hierarchically subordinate group of students. All the public is equal, but some public intellectuals are more equal than others.

This nostalgic vision of public intellectuals, always striving to return to the glory days of The Partisan Review, seems like a missed opportunity. Progressives, after all, are committed not just to learning from the past, but to thinking through how the past might have done better. As Jeet Heer's recent history of The New Republic and race makes clear, the hierarchical, exclusive vision of the public intellectual could often result in exclusions along all too familiar lines.

Patricia Hill Collins in her classic 1990 book Black Feminist Thought suggested that this was hardly just The New Republic's problem. Black women, she argues, have been systemically, and often systematically, excluded from the role of public intellectual—because they have been denied educational opportunities, because they have lacked leisure, and because, bluntly, racist institutions and a racist public are rarely willing to listen to their words. Therefore, black women have had to make their own intellectual tradition, sharing knowledge and developing theories among themselves, away from institutions that could disseminate it; only occasionally have black women writers, like Zora Neale Hurston and Mary McCleod Bethune, broken through to the kind of broad (and de facto white-dominated) public that The Partisan Review and Greif imagine.

Edward Baptist, in his slavery history The Half Has Never Been Told, argues that the most important intellectual contribution to the Civil War was made not by Harriet Beecher Stowe or William Lloyd Garrison, but rather by the slaves themselves. Enslaved blacks generally couldn't read or write, and had little access to "public" forums, but they talked to each other, and developed the radical doctrine that what was being done to them was not Christian or natural, but theft and torture. The few escaped and freed slaves took that analysis with them, to be picked up eventually by people like Stowe and Garrison, and became the basis for the Civil War, Civil Rights, and much of the progressive tradition in the U.S.

Public intellectuals, then, don't have to imagine a public capable of important intellectual work. That public has existed for some time—often in the teeth of, and despite the best efforts of, public intellectuals like, say, Charles Murray or Alan Bloom, who devote their efforts to restricting the bounds of who, and what, can be seen as intellectual. The difference today is that the internet and social media have made it easier for people who are not traditional "public intellectuals" to make their intellectual efforts public.