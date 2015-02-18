In an interview with MSNBC’s Irin Carmon that aired Monday night, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg warned that the country is still far from undoing generations of discrimination against minorities. “People who think you could wave a magic wand and the legacy of the past will be over are blind,” Ginsburg told Carmon, who in her question quoted from a dissent the justice wrote in a 2003 case that struck down the affirmative action plan of the University of Michigan.

Ginsburg did not specify who the “people” were, but the Supreme Court, in reading the Constitution as a “color-blind” document, has turned cases like the landmark Brown v. Board of Education on their head to undo important attempts to achieve equality for blacks and Latinos—like in 2007, when it ruled that a plan in Seattle aimed at integrating schools violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution. In that case, Chief Justice John Roberts famously wrote that “the way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.”

But rather than blaming the Roberts Court for these decisions, Ginsburg threw it right back at Congress for its inability to restore some of the protections that have gone away in recent years. “At the moment, our Congress is not functioning very well,” Ginsburg said. “I mean, for example, the Voting Rights Act was renewed by overwhelming majorities on both sides of the aisle. But the current Congress is not equipped really to do anything.”

That was a reference to Shelby County v. Holder, a 2013 case that gutted an important provision of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, one of the crowning achievements of the Civil Rights Movement and the locus of the Academy Award–nominated film Selma. But the law was badly weakened by the decision—with Roberts again writing for the majority of the court, opposite Ginsburg’s dissent—leaving the Department of Justice and civil-rights groups to try lesser methods to challenge discriminatory electoral measures, such as voter I.D. laws. Two petitions now pending at the Supreme Court—one from Wisconsin and the other from North Carolina—could soon resolve whether the Voting Rights Act has any teeth left. In the interim, House members last week introduced a bipartisan bill that could restore voting protections, though similar initiatives have failed in the past.