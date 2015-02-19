Americans should worry less about cholesterol and more about sustainability in their diets, according to new recommendations from the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee, America’s national dietary advisory panel. Every five years, the panel of scientists makes recommendations to the Department of Agriculture and Department of Health and Human Services, which the government generally adopts as policy—their advice formed the basis of the food pyramid, years ago. For the first time, these scientists are urging Americans to consider the environmental footprint of their food.

The panel recommends eating less red and processed meats, citing global food production as the leading cause of deforestation, biodiversity loss, and fresh water consumption. Livestock, specifically cow belches, contribute significantly to America’s methane emissions—methane being a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. Over the course of a year, one dairy cow produces as much greenhouse gas as a mid-sized car.

“Current evidence shows that the average U.S. diet has a larger environmental impact in terms of increased greenhouse gas emissions, land use, water use and energy use,” the panel’s report states. “This is because the current U.S. population intake of animal-based foods is higher and plant-based foods are lower.” The chapter also suggests "a dietary pattern that is higher in plant-based foods, such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds, and lower in animal-based foods,” going on to say that this revised diet “is more health promoting and is associated with lesser environmental impact than is the current average U.S. diet."

At the same time, Americans can reduce their food waste for a more sustainable diet. A 2012 report from the Natural Resources Defense Council found that 40 percent of food purchased in the U.S. ends up thrown out.