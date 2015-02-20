The number of immunizations children get have also increased dramatically: Whereas there were only five recommended vaccines in 1960, today a child may receive 24 shots by age two. Anti-vaccinators question whether the “sudden onslaught” of immunizations, as they describe it, is causing the epidemic growth of autism.

It’s not impossible. But historical correlations provide little evidence of what causes a disorder. Consider that from 2000 to 2010, children have also been exposed to increasing levels of fluorinated gas emissions. Could that instead explain the increase in autism diagnoses?

The key word there: "diagnoses." We don't know whether autism itself is increasing, or whether we're just getting better at diagnosing it. In a recent study published in JAMA Pediatrics, Aarhus University statistician Stefan Hansen and his colleagues examined the health records of more than 670,000 Danish children born from 1980 to 1991 to see whether the increase in autism rates could be explained by changes in how autism is diagnosed. Denmark was an ideal place to carry out this research because Scandinavian countries keep comprehensive lifetime medical records for all children based on uniform diagnostic procedures.

The investigators found that just as in the U.S., there was an increase in the rate of diagnosed autism among Danish children. However, 60 percent of the total increase in autism could be explained by a change in the diagnostic criteria for autism in 1994 and by a decision to include diagnoses made in outpatient settings in 1995. That is, at least 60 percent of the increase was attributable to specific one-time changes in how autism was identified and reported.

This doesn’t mean that 40 percent of the increase in autism was caused by increases in environmental toxins. We can't rule it out, but no environmental toxin has been definitively identified as a cause of autism. Much of the remaining 40 percent increase in the Danish study may well have resulted from better training of doctors about autism or increased awareness of autism among parents.