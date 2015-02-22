There's a pattern at work here, one that Selma subverts by not making Lyndon Johnson a savior—foremost, he's a politician, pragmatic and hardheaded. The people of color initiate, organize, and lead on their own. This narrative strength, though, becomes a liability during awards season.

Selma may follow the underappreciated path of The Color Purple, the 1985 classic nominated for a record eleven Oscars, winner of none. Its narrative, built around black women, and missing a white savior, didn't capture voters. You know what beat it for Best Picture? Out of Africa, about a white plantation owner and her affair with a big-game hunter in which Kenya serves as a backdrop for white romance. I’m not kidding. A transformative, rich female narrative about jazz, blues, and Americana in rural Georgia was bested by a Tarzan-esque story about taming Africa.

Two years later Cry Freedom told the story of a South African anti-apartheid activist through the narration of his white reporter/friend. Washington was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, but lost to Sean Connery in The Untouchables. The following year, Mississippi Burning earned seven nominations, winning for cinematography. Its story dealt with the violence civil rights activists faced in the 1960s—through the lens of two white FBI officers investigating it.

In 1990, Driving Miss Daisy won four Oscars, including Best Picture. In it, we watch a platonic love blossom between a folksy chauffeur and his employer’s mother. Washington won his first Oscar for Glory, a story about an all-black Union battalion—told through the voice and eyes of Colonel Matthew Broderick. Thus the two lasting images of blackness that year were a slave getting whipped and a homespun chauffeur devoted to his client. Meanwhile, Spike Lee's Do The Right Thing, often acknowledged as one of the best films of all time, won nothing. It is usually the only movie on a top 100 list by a person of color.

The following year, Dances with Wolves won seven Oscars on 12 nominations for illuminating Native American culture through Union Army Lieutenant Kevin Costner. Whoopi Goldberg won Best Supporting Actress for Ghost, a story about two lovers she reunites via her supernatural ability to communicate with the dead. The next two years, harsh ones for non-white stories, did see top nominations for Boyz n the Hood and What’s Love Got to Do With It, respectively a gangster picture and a biographical movie about domestic violence.

In 1996, Ghosts of Mississippi highlighted the work and assassination of civil rights leader Medgar Evers through the narrative vehicle of white-savior district attorney Alec Baldwin. The next year Amistad told of an African slavery ship mutiny where the imprisoned rose up and fought for their freedom. Of course, it’s a courtroom drama in which white male lawyers narrate.

The new millennium began with two black males nominated for Oscars in the same year: Washington in The Hurricane, for portraying a wrongfully jailed boxer seeking freedom with the help of do-gooder Canadians, and Michael Clarke Duncan in The Green Mile, as a magical prisoner seeking freedom through his superpowers.

In 2001 the Oscars exalted magical Chinese warriors in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and drug-dealing Mexicans in Traffic. In a move we can see only as progress, Benicio Del Toro won Best Supporting Actor for portraying a Mexican cop who wasn't crooked. The next year, the Oscars returned to form. Washington won for Training Day, and Halle Berry won for Monster’s Ball, as a waitress whose Job-like trials include a husband on death row for murder, a son killed in an accident, and having to have sex with Billy Bob Thornton.

A few years later Jamie Foxx broke through with a Best Actor Oscar for Ray, becoming the first non-servant, non-slave, non-prisoner, non-maniac winner in the past three decades. Momentum stalled somewhat when Forest Whitaker took home a trophy for his role in The Last King of Scotland. Yes, he played Idi Amin and, yes, once again, the story is told through the eyes of a white expert, Dr. James McAvoy. But at this point in Oscar history, playing a head of state, no matter the circumstances, seems like a step up for people of color.

How unusual were Ray and The Last King of Scotland? Let’s tally the roles for people of color in Oscar-winning movies during the past 30 years: maid, waitress, slave-turned-soldier, supernatural servant/ghost whisperer, prisoner, prisoner again, slave again, chauffeur, drug-dealing crooked cop, welfare queen mother (Precious), and—why the hell not—a third slave. Yeah, genocidal dictator is looking pretty good.

For all intents and purposes, Selma was the respectable black picture that should appeal to white Oscar voters. It had the trappings of American achievement and universalism. The black civil rights movement has been embraced universally as one of the nation’s finest moments: Even Mitt Romney wants to claim connection to Martin Luther King Jr. Its only fatal misstep was skipping the white savior. Unlike in Vietnam, Selma was a case where LBJ should've tried to do more.

Instead of LBJ leading from the front or delivering a grandfatherly speech to a slow-clap ovation from a sea of brown Alabamians, it’s King and the protestors who push toward history. The president's at times mulish demeanor in the film irked folks at LBJ's presidential library, who discounted Selma's version of events to protect LBJ’s legacy. It amounts to a battle of cultural narratives. Selma tried to shift the arrow—oh, if ever so slightly—toward black stories that move beyond the white savior trope. The old guard, in turn, voiced its resistance.

That resistance is blind to the past 30 years of privileged white male narratives. It’s not merely that movies are telling white stories; it’s that they’re largely the same white hero journey. American films have, in Ayn Randian fashion, ignored the collective waves that propel the world. Since Greek myths, fiction has removed facts to reach for greater cultural truth, to uncover human nature. But these hagiographies with Westernized patriarchical narratives read like a Final Draft template for action movies: One man and one gun/algorithm/speech/magic potion will save everything all at once by himself (maybe with a sidekick/servant/secretary, who along the way dies, or has sex with him, or both).

Selma makes clear it’s a movie about more than King, depicting a movement that pulls and pushes against his wishes. Instead of a typical biopic of a singular male voice in the wilderness, it's more accurate and honest as to how history advances.

The change now due concerns how we tell stories, and who gets to tell them. Individual producers can't make this change alone. As much as Tyler Perry, Spike Lee, and Oprah Winfrey have done for African Americans in the media, we need a collective shift in consciousness across race, gender, class, and geography. The Oscars whiteout has shown again that we're in a cycle of sameness that leads us to misread our own stories. We have grown so decadent and defensive that we are not only comfortable with lying to ourselves, we've come to demand it.