The Dam Keeper might have nosed to the front of the line if even it had chosen a cleaner look. Despite its hand-drawn charms, Me and My Moulton, a Norwegian-Canadian production about a girl's life at home with her family, tilts twee. Disney's Feast, a six-minute tale of a Boston terrier's gustatory world, and the Netherlands' A Single Life, two minutes of pure silly joy about a time-traveling turntable, both run small. For their technical brilliance and keen humor, they're not able to hit more than a couple of (admittedly, pitch-perfect) notes.

Animators have an omniscient control of their visuals that must be the envy of live-action directors fighting weather, travel budgets, location permitting, colicky actors, and the cost of gassing up the chopper. You see the benefits of that control in The Dam Keeper 's rendering of light, a point of pride for the filmmakers. As Tsutsumi told Variety, "When we paint, we try to paint light, not just shape, and that’s one thing we tried to capture in this film that I think gave us a kind of signature look." The artists may have cut their teeth at Pixar, but their aesthetic owes more to the form and motion of Hayao Miyazaki's Studio Ghibli productions. (For what it's worth, Tsutsumi married a niece of Miyazaki's.) They're also signaling subtly, as they tousle the look of their meticulous images, that they're not going for a micromanaged look. That decision points to a tension in animation: sheer dollars. If you're drawing on an indie budget, there's an advantage to choosing a lo-fi, spontaneous look to define you, because it sets you apart from Disney and Pixar, which have more money than Santa.

Pixar, with its Olympian resources, has come to dominate the animation scene in the last two decades. Even as its charmed run of smash hits in the early 2000s has tapered off somewhat, the animation studio still has the resources to ensure that constant refinement does not become stiffness. As a result, among animated features, polish still triumphs. Of the 13 awards given since the Best Animated Feature category began in 2001, all but four (and none of the past seven) have come out of the Disney-Pixar-Industrial Light & Magic complex. Part of the reason: The type of computer-intensive digital animation Pixar champions has propelled the cost of making high-end animated features to the realm few others can sustain.

Year-by-year, the disparities in price between those winners and the Best Picture winners since 2006’s The Departed rang up a $90 million price tag are staggering. Last year, for instance, 12 Years a Slave won Best Picture at a production cost of $20 million. Frozen, the Best Animated Feature, cost $150 million. In 2013, it was Argo ($44.5 million) and Brave ($185 million). Year before, The Artist ($15 million) and Rango ($135 million). In 2010: The King's Speech ($15 million) and Toy Story 3 ($200 million). Same chasm the previous year, of course, with The Hurt Locker ($15 million) and Up ($175 million), and in 2008, with Slumdog Millionaire ($15 million) and Wall-E ($180 million). Before that, it was No Country for Old Men ($25 million) and Ratatouille ($150 million). In other words, you could have made every Best Picture winner of the past six years for the cost of any one of the Best Animated Feature winners in that time.

You can still make brilliant, commercially successful animated movies for much less, albeit typically overseas. Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away and Nick Park's Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit both won feature Oscars spending a fraction of Pixar's bullion. They're the exception, though, and it's not as if Studio Ghibili or Aardman Studios is an upstart these days.