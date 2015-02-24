With Wal-Mart raising its workers’ wages last week, it’s clear that the labor market is tightening up. Workers should finally feel some optimism that they will receive a raise in 2015. But the FOMC has to make sure that actually happens. With inflation so low and workers on the precipice of earning larger paychecks, Ms. Chairwoman, why is the Fed so eager to raise rates?

2. Why don’t markets believe your rate hike schedule?

For months now, Yellen and the FOMC have hinted that they will raise interest rates in the middle of the year, most likely in the June meeting. They haven’t actually said that outright. But economists have generally considered that to be the most likely timetable.

But markets have long considered a June rate hike unlikely. According to CME Group’s FedWatch, which uses Fed fund futures to calculate the implied probability of a rate hike, investors see just a 17 percent chance of the Fed raising rates in June and just a 37 percent chance of a rate hike in July. The minutes of the FOMC’s January meeting, which were released last Wednesday, revealed a strong disagreement among Fed board members over what language to use in its FOMC statements and when to raise rates. Do you agree, Ms. Chairwoman, that the market and FOMC members have different expectations for the timetable of the first rate hike? And if so, how concerned are you about it?

3. Is the Fed's 2 percent target actually a target or a ceiling?

To fulfill the price stability component of its dual mandate, the Fed aims for an inflation target of 2 percent. In aiming for that target, the Fed should be overshooting as much as undershooting. If it's doing one more than the other, then its aim is off. And recently, that seems to be the case—inflation has consistently come in below that 2 percent target.

In fact, with core inflation at just 1.3 percent, the Fed is already talking about raising rates. That indicates that the Fed is very fearful of inflation rising above that 2 percent target. Given all of this, is the Fed really using 2 percent as a target or is it actually a ceiling?