Meanwhile, a much more consequential battle over Keystone is underway far from Washington.

Keystone’s proposed route cuts through six states, and TransCanada has had to acquire the land rights to build in each. The company is still wrestling with the legal issue of eminent domain in Nebraska, where a couple dozen landowners could be all that’s standing in the way of TransCanada’s proposed route.

In 2012, the state legislature passed a law granting the governor authority to approve the route and bypassing Nebraska's Public Service Commission. A four-justice majority of the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled in January that the legislation violated the state constitution, but didn’t get the supermajority (five judges) to strike down the law—thereby preserving TransCanada’s plans. But landowners are still fighting TransCanada’s use of eminent domain on constitutional grounds, and in February a county court issued a temporary injunction halting TransCanada from acquiring land. Jane Kleeb, founder of anti-pipeline group Bold Nebraska, expects it could take anywhere between 12 to 30 months to be litigated against in courts.

“These are the same battles with landowners that you’re likely to see in other states with oil pipelines. You’re going to have ongoing battles,” Jim Rossi, an expert in energy law at Vanderbilt University, said. “Once you decide the location of one you’re going to see whether this is a legitimate use of eminent domain.” Landowners could argue that eminent domain is unconstitutional because the project does not benefit Nebraskans, but a foreign-owned oil company.

If the courts side with the landowners, they could throw TransCanada’s application process back to the Public Service Commission, where the company will have to again evaluate the route. Either way, until the issue is settled, “practically speaking, it means [TransCanada] wouldn’t be able to lay pipeline in Nebraska,” Anthony Shutz, a law professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said.