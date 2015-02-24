Most of us identify with institutions in some way, whether we want to or not. It might be a political party, your alma mater, where you do (or don't) buy your food. In our neoliberal capitalist society, it is often difficult not to identify with the structures around which our lives frequently need to be organized. But according to Lisa Duggan, professor of American Studies at New York University and author of The Twilight of Equality? Neoliberalism, Cultural Politics, and the Attack on Democracy, neoliberalism has had a particularly devastating impact on the organization of liberation movements over the last 40 years. Instead of the redistribution of resources downward via grassroots political organizing, neoliberal economics advocates a redistribution of resources upward toward the state and private institutions. This has shifted the terrain of mainstream political work from coalition-based platforms organized around fighting the predations of structures of oppression—poverty, police violence, the prison pipeline—to more individuated, single-issue, or identity-based platforms fighting exclusively for the legislative and corporate enfranchisement of specific groups of people. As theorists and activists such as Sarah Jaffe, Nancy Fraser, Rahila Gupta, Michelle Murphy, and many more have argued, feminism has suffered mightily from this neoliberal reorganizing of its priorities, and the result of this is that we have come to think of mainstream feminism in corporate or institutional terms: Nike’s The Girl Effect, Half the Sky (“turning oppression into opportunity”), etc. The devastating effect of this trend is that “feminism” is a term that is increasingly associated with transphobia and racism, rather than liberation and coalition building.

And this is precisely what is going on in Potts’s piece. In the name of feminism, she identifies with the interests of a private, monied institution over the interests of the people most profoundly affected by gender oppression: women, yes, but especially trans women. In a recent op-ed in Time, Avi Cummings and Dean Spade remind us that “gender discrimination profoundly impacts transgender people in education and has severe consequences in other areas of life. A survey found that 78 percent of transgender people have been harassed in grades K-12. Thirty-five percent of survey participants had been physically assaulted in education settings, and 15 percent had dropped out of school because of their gender.” And one need look no further than the tragic recent murders of Bri Golec, Yazmin Vash Payne, Ty Underwood, Penny Proud, Taja DeJesus, Lamia Beard, and Kristina Gomez Reinwald—all trans women, six of whom were trans women of color, and all of whom were killed in the last eight weeks—for testimony to the myriad forms of structural violence that shape the lives of trans women. Supposedly “feminist” calls for the exclusion of trans people, and especially trans women, from women’s spaces envisions a neoliberal, anti-coalitional feminism that can accommodate transphobia, identifying the priorities of cisgendered women rather than the dismantling of patriarchy as its privileged object. In this misguided vision, feminism and trans liberation are defined as somehow incompatible or in competition with one another, rather than as two, coextensive struggles working against structural oppression and toward gender liberation. Potts’s article illustrates the degree to which mainstream feminism has been so thoroughly redefined in neoliberal terms.

Like Potts, I arrived at Bryn Mawr in the late 1990s and graduated a year after her, in 2003. I applied both because Bryn Mawr was a women’s college and because I had come out as queer and wanted a college with a strong queer community. Women’s colleges, such as Bryn Mawr, have historically housed robust queer communities, and both current students and alums have sought access to women’s colleges as much for their queer communities and activist histories, as their feminist politics. Furthermore, women’s colleges have housed communities of trans men for decades now. Potts’s article cites a worried Mills College graduate who frets that Mills, one of several women’s colleges to invite applications from trans and genderqueer people, has become a college “for people of marginalized genders”—but what vision of feminism sees that restructuring as a failure, rather than as a success? These changes should be read not as evidence that feminism is becoming vestigial to the radical political body, but rather as hope for the future of a feminist politics that is intersectional and capacious.

To imagine that trans people, and trans women in particular, are not similarly or more intensely impacted by patriarchal structural violence is to accept a transphobic logic, and to miss a critical opportunity for how, as RH Reality Check blogger Kyra pointed out recently, “addressing...transmisogyny can strengthen the mission of women’s colleges.” She also notes that simply changing the admissions policy to invite applications from trans people is not a commitment to making women’s colleges accessible and safe for trans women, either. This won't happen overnight, but I hope that these recent changes to admissions policies index a future where women’s spaces and feminist coalition-building might be envisioned more intersectionally and in more critical terms, outside of the context of private institutions.

Don’t get me wrong: I loved my time at Bryn Mawr, and while patriarchy persists, I believe that it can be powerful to create spaces in which female- and feminine-identified people of all stripes can come together and organize against patriarchy. But institutions will not save us, and feminist justice cannot brook transphobia. Any institution built on a logic that pits the fortunes of cisgendered women against those of trans women, or the fortunes of feminism against any other anti-oppressive framework, is working against what it may otherwise claim to support. A history of feminist engagement is not a reason to sustain an institution if it cannot maintain that orientation in the present. Trans liberation needs to be at the heart of feminist organizing, not included as an afterthought or a lip-service concession. This is not a matter of political correctness, but a matter of committing to a critical feminist politics. When we begin protecting the prerogatives of institutions over the prerogatives of the people those very institutions make vulnerable, we’ve made an egregious wrong turn in the fight for gender liberation. Critical feminist politics and trans liberation are not at loggerheads; they’re siblings in the struggle.