Tom Steyer, the Democratic billionaire donor, didn't get a lot for his money in the 2014 midterms, but the $67 million he spent last year did win him a title previously held by Al Gore: The Most Hated Environmentalist in Conservative America.

For proof, consider this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Maryland's National Harbor: An entire panel on Thursday was devoted to “What Tom Steyer Won’t Tell You” about climate change. Congressman Bill Flores of Texas, one of the five speakers in front of a few dozen people in an overfilled room, led a PowerPoint presentation detailing what Steyer refuses, apparently, to tell us.

Flores attacked the EPA, particularly its proposed ozone standards and carbon pollution cap on power plants. These regulations, on balance, create jobs. Yes, they suppress some coal jobs, but the industry is already shrinking due to the natural gas boom. Meanwhile, the EPA’s policies create jobs in renewable energy and the installation of pollution controls, outnumbering the losses in the coal sector. Conservatives often overstate the costs of regulations, hence Flores's claim that Obama is on the hook for “trillions” of dollars in economic damage.

Flores never mentioned the economic benefits of improving public health by cutting coal pollution and shifting to clean energy. Those tend to outnumber the cost: The EPA's climate rules on power plants could save $55 billion per year by 2030, versus $9 billion in costs. Flores’s other points are hardly worth arguing: If climate change is junk science, then 97 percent of scientists are part of the ploy. That means the only scientists who conservatives find trustworthy on climate change are paid directly by the fossil fuel industry. Yet these facts fail the “smell test,” Flores claims. He might try living next to an unregulated coal plant to see what that smells like.