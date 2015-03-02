Telecoms have reacted to this wave of community broadband in ways you would expect from politically powerful, deep-pocketed corporations. First they sued the pants off any municipality trying to build their own network. Then they used their clout in state legislatures to restrict their reach. In Tennessee, only municipal electric companies can provide broadband, and only in the markets they serve. In North Carolina, community broadband networks cannot jump county lines. States like Missouri and Texas ban communities from building their own fiber-optic networks.

Chairman Wheeler and his Democratic colleagues overturned the restrictions in North Carolina and Tennessee because they found them inconsistent with the FCC’s mandate, explicitly authorized by Congress in the 1996 Telecommunications Act, to “remove barriers” to deploy high-speed Internet “to all Americans in a reasonable and timely fashion.” The Republican commissioners questioned whether the agency had the authority to shoot down the laws, and you can expect legal action. Pre-butting the inevitable claims that decision damages state’s rights, community broadband advocates are already calling the Chattanooga and Wilson orders victories for local choice.

If the order holds, it presents real promise for a city-by-city public option for broadband. Net neutrality ensures that the worst practices of telecom monopolies—charging for content to deliver across their pipes—won’t happen. But the public option, as Harvard law professor and former White House official Susan Crawford explained last April in an interview with Vox, could remove the monopoly itself, and the tendency among those corporate behemoths to deliver expensive, substandard service and leave many communities behind. “Just as we have a postal service that's a public option for communications in the form of mail, we also need public options in every city for very high-capacity, very high-speed fiber internet access,” Crawford said.

The Roosevelt Institute’s Mike Konczal has written compellingly about the necessary role of public options in the welfare state, where government does not just provide coupons to purchase private, for-profit services, but actively delivers the services themselves. They can often generate better outcomes for less money than private enterprise. Broadband is a perfect example. You can make the case that maximizing supply through direct public/private competition will ensure quality, affordable access to a service that has become almost as critical to the modern household as electricity.

In fact, wiring the country for power, particularly rural areas the utility companies neglected, was a hallmark of the New Deal. In 2009, $7.2 billion in federal stimulus money was earmarked for building out broadband, and while more funds won’t pour out of the GOP-controlled Congress anytime soon, facilitating community broadband is about as close as we can get to that New Deal spirit of ensuring equal access to opportunity and economic competitiveness. And in this case, not just rural outposts, but all of us, can benefit.