In the run-up to her likely presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton has assured top environmental groups like the League of Conservation Voters that she is committed to their causes. So why aren’t oil industry representatives worried?

Erik Milito, the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) Director of Upstream and Industry Operations, told conservatives last week at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that Clinton could be "better" on oil and gas than the current president.

“We hope no matter who's in there it's better than what we have there now, because it's been nothing but barrier after barrier of delay,” Milito said during a presentation on the natural gas boom in America. “President Clinton, he actually signed a positive piece of legislation—the Deepwater Relief Act. All of this development on the deepwater in the Gulf of Mexico is because of the alliance he had with the Louisiana delegation. It’s hard to speculate where Hillary will be different.”

Both sides think Clinton could be an ally. The reason: her mixed record on energy issues, like natural gas and the Keystone XL pipeline. For example, Clinton might be the only politician in the country who has steadfastly refused to take any position on the pipeline. However, she was in Canada the same day the Senate debated legislation to approve Keystone and suggested in 2010 that she was “inclined” to approve TransCanada’s Keystone permit application.