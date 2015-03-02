Over the weekend, a 143-minute documentary criticizing China’s environmental policy went viral in China, accumulating nearly 100 million views on popular Chinese video hosting sites since its release online on Saturday.

In “Under the Dome,” former Chinese state TV broadcaster Chai Jing weaves together her concern for her infant daughter, who was born with a benign tumor that required surgery, with China’s reliance on fossil fuels. The documentary arrives just days before China’s annual National People’s Congress, where pollution is at the top of the agenda, and has met with widespread praise from ordinary citizens and governmental officials alike. Chen Jining, China’s new minister of environmental position—who only took his post last Friday—praised the documentary as China’s Silent Spring, Rachel Carson’s seminal 1962 book that ignited America’s environmental movement.

“You don’t have any choice about breathing. There’s no way to avoid it,” Chai tells the live audience in the documentary. “To be honest, I’m not afraid of death. I just don’t want to live like this.”

In one particularly harrowing scene, the camera follows the surgery of a 50-something lung cancer patient. The woman was not a smoker, but the piece of lymph node the doctor removed was thoroughly black.