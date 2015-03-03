Like the recent shooting in Pasco, Washington, the latest police killing of an unarmed man was captured on video in broad daylight and in front of several witnesses—this time, on Los Angeles' Skid Row. The victim was black, and homeless: The Los Angeles Times reports that he went by “Africa” and sometimes "Cameroon," his home country. Witnesses said he was relatively new to the area and had a history of mental illness.

City officials promised a full investigation, but the odds of meaningful accountability are long—not only because the homeless are already at a disadvantage, but because the mere invocation of “Drop the gun” by police is likely to shield them from liability. Courts give great deference to police officers: The law allows for reasonable use of force under the circumstances, and deadly force has been found to be reasonable when an officer believes his life to be in danger. Does a homeless man with a potential history of mental illness really pose a life threat to six armed officers?

The incident happened on well-policed Skid Row, an area in downtown Los Angeles known for rampant homelessness. The officers were reportedly part of the Safer City Initiative, an effort to curb petty offenses by dedicating more police manpower to high-priority areas. As fate would have it, the program, which is in the mold of New York City’s “broken windows” approach, was championed by NYC Police Commissioner William Bratton when he was the chief there.

Bratton himself once called Skid Row “the worst situation in America,” and Rev. Andy Bales, the head of Union Rescue Mission, which serves Skid Row residents, named it “the biggest man-made disaster in the United States.” According to a 2013 report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Los Angeles is only second to New York City in terms of homeless population: About 54,000, or nine percent of the national total. Julian Castro, the federal housing secretary, visited the city in January for its biennial homeless count and to pledge housing solutions.