Barely three months in, 2015 has already been a very rough year for Chris Christie, a potential 2016 presidential candidate. On February 2, the New York Times published a report of Christie’s luxurious travels on the credit cards of friends like Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Sheldon Adelson (at the time, the casino magnate was fighting an online gambling bill in the New Jersey legislature). That same day, Christie told reporters in the U.K. that parents should have “some measure of choice” over vaccinating their children, which he was forced to walk back that afternoon. Just days later, New Jersey’s U.S. attorney launched a criminal investigation into Christie and members of his administration in response to allegations that the then-attorney general dismissed indictments against the governor’s political allies.

But 2015 is also shaping up to be a very rough year for Chris Christie, the New Jersey governor. This week, Christie’s in-state approval rating dipped to 35 percent, the lowest in his five-year governorship, according to a PublicMind poll conducted by Fairleigh Dickinson University. “There’s a perception that he’s no longer governing,” Krista Jenkins, a political science professor who runs the poll, said. “He’s campaigning.” This comes on the heels of a January poll that asked voters to rate Christie’s five years on a set of eight metrics, like the how the state’s transportation system, quality of life, and ethics and honesty have fared. On all eight metrics but the environment, more voters said that the state had become worse under Christie than better.

Meanwhile, New Jersey beat out only Alaska and Mississippi with the third-worst job growth rate in the country in 2014. Under Christie, since 2010, New Jersey’s credit rating has been adjusted downward eight times by three different rating agencies. Public pensions have been cut, but the pension liability is still about $83 billion underfunded and one of the worst in the country. (The estimated liability jumped from $37 to $83 billion at the end of last year when the state adjusted its math to new accounting rules.) The transportation trust fund, which bankrolls infrastructure repairs for the state, is slated to run out of money in June. “His poll ratings are dropping like an anchor because it’s so transparent that he’s exchanging the well-being of New Jersey for his presidential ambitions,” Ross Baker, a political science professor at Rutgers, told me. There might be no place he is less welcome than his own home state. No matter the scorn the national media has heaped upon Christie in recent months, the disaffection of his own constituents might be the Christie campaign’s biggest vulnerability.

Last week, in a budget address on the floor of the state legislature, Christie outlined his plan to solve the state’s pension crisis. The address was short on the typically wonky details and hard numbers of budget addresses. He described his solution—to restructure public pensions to more closely resemble private pension plans, and require the state to make periodic payments to the pension fund—as a “national model” that showed “true leadership.” He claimed that the commission he tasked with solving the pension crisis reached “an unprecedented accord” with the New Jersey Education Association, one of the most influential public unions in the state.