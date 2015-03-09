On Monday morning, hours before his company’s biggest event of the year, Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted the following:

Got some extra rest for today's event. Slept in 'til 4:30. — tim_cook

This may seem innocent enough: that Cook is merely conveying his excitement over the launch of the Apple Watch. But really he’s sleep-shaming you.

This is a pernicious, distinctly American scourge, and it’s hardly new. The country’s rich, successful businessmen—they’re almost always men—have long bragged to the masses about how many hours they work and how few hours they sleep. It’s not uncommon among political elites, either: Just last week, at a Playbook Cocktails event, former top Obama aide Dan Pfeiffer said he used to wake up every weekday at 4:20 a.m. "Now I wake up at that hour a couple days a week, other days I sleep a little bit later... like 5-something.”

But now that sleep-shaming has infiltrated Silicon Valley like a measles epidemic, and is being enabled by Twitter and a fawning press, there’s no telling how far it will spread.