Clinton’s best defense of funneling all of her emails—personal and official—through a single account, and maintaining it on a server under her control, was to identify a catch-22. Clinton claims she handed over all official emails and deleted all personal ones and that we just have to trust she’s telling the truth. That sounds incredibly shady until you consider the fact that the system her critics would have prescribed for her—using a government email account for official business, and a personal account for private matters—contains the same loophole. Many thousands of government officials maintain separate accounts, but for records-keeping purposes we generally have to take them at their word that they’re not conducting official business on personal accounts. If Clinton had used two separate accounts, it’d be just as difficult to verify that the government controlled all of her official correspondence. Compliance in both instances is rooted in trust.

But Clinton's email system, in contrast to the standard protocol, gave her the power of hindsight: to determine, after her tenure at State, which correspondence to make public, rather than making that decision in the heat of public service. Her decision to delete all the emails she deemed private conveys, at least, a reflexive secrecy developed over decades of political opponents' rifling through her personal life looking for salaciousness.

Whether she genuinely enjoyed the simplicity of using one device or not, she chose a protocol that maximized her control—and thus her ability to shape what the public does and doesn’t know about her years as secretary of state. Perhaps she sorted through all the emails as scrupulously as she claims. But she also could have destroyed government documents by the thousands, whereas, just a few years ago, that would have required a marathon late-night shredding session.

Republicans can thus paint a permanent question mark over her campaign. The House Benghazi committee is already planning to exceed its nominal jurisdiction and investigate those emails. That’s where these two stories meet. The danger anytime Republicans grill Clinton is that they’ll be vicious and impulsive and thus harm their own interests. And nothing illustrates those tendencies quite like the “open letter” to Iran.

The Daily Beast’s Tim Mak reports that some Republican senators already regret signing it, which no doubt reflects the fact that most of them didn’t think it through. Bob Corker, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and didn’t sign the letter, told reporters that Tom Cotton’s campaign to round up signatories caught fire within the GOP conference unexpectedly, thanks in part, perhaps, to the advent of email. "I didn’t realize until this weekend that it had the kind of momentum that it had," he said.