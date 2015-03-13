And that was that. Breyer, the great progressivist, has no comment about Ferguson. He’s had something to say or do in a number of key generational moments—Watergate, the drug war, Bush v. Gore, the post-9/11 years—and has worked for all three branches advancing democratic solutions. And yet the subject of Ferguson, which is not a pending matter before the Supreme Court, cannot get a passing mention.

Breyer’s punt must have been a letdown for Feldman, who as a law professor surely has had students who are grappling with the questions Ferguson raises. But it’s also a loss for everyone else, who will now be deprived of hearing an important legal mind speak to these issues. Breyer is an intellectual on the court—he’s known for his lengthy hypotheticals at oral arguments, his painstakingly reasoned opinions, his fanciful dissents annexed with appendices filled with charts and social-science research. The man has views. So what does he think of grand juries generally? About the court’s own precedents on the use of force? About stop-and-frisk, which the court invented? About judge-created rules to protect police officers from liability? About the myriad exceptions and good-faith passes the Supreme Court has given to police with respect to the Fourth Amendment? There’s no way to know.

Had Breyer indulged the Ferguson question, perhaps Feldman might have followed up with an inquiry on other civil-rights barriers erected by the court, as in voting rights and affirmative action. On this latter subject, in particular, Breyer breaks with his liberal colleagues and believes states can eliminate it by way of the democratic process. Some thoughts on how minorities will ever prevail under that test, or if they’re meant to prevail at all, would have been instructive.

Or perhaps the conversation might have veered into Breyer’s biggest criminal justice legacy: His role as an architect of the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, promulgated nearly 30 years ago to bring order and consistency to federal sentencing. Breyer might have shared about some of his regrets with the guidelines, and how over the years they led to a sentencing regime that tied the hands of judges and punished blacks and Latinos more harshly than anyone else in the federal system. That could’ve dovetailed into a discussion about United States v. Booker, which 10 years ago rendered the sentencing guidelines advisory—and ostensibly freed judges to use discretion—but whose effects have been questionable with respect to unduly punitive sentences.

These are weighty subjects, and perhaps 92Y wasn’t the right forum for them. But will there ever be a right forum? Without the benefit of a case or controversy before the Supreme Court, it’s clear Breyer will never get to talk about Ferguson or the many things it stands for. Let others write about the great social movements. That’s none of his business.