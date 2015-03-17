In recent years, it has become all but a requirement for Republicans to propose balancing the budget within the next decade. The House GOP budget for the 2016 fiscal year, which was released Tuesday, is no different: House Republicans propose partially privatizing Medicare, block granting Medicaid, and repealing Obamacare in order to cut more than $5 trillion in spending by 2025. If enacted, those cuts would have a disastrous effect on the economy and on the lives of millions of Americans—all in service of a meaningless goal. There’s no reason to balance the budget within ten years, 20 years, or 100 years.



The GOP's commitment to a balanced budget is actually an extremely new development. When Representative Paul Ryan was chairman of the House Budget Committee from 2010 to 2014, his budgets did not always balance. His budget for the 2010 fiscal year, for instance, had a $593 billion deficit in 2019. The 2012 version and 2013 version each had deficits of $391 billion and $287 billion, respectively, at the end of the ten-year budget window.

That changed last year. The Ryan budget for the 2014 fiscal year balanced in ten years, but that timetable had nothing to do with economic policy. Instead, Ryan balanced the budget in ten years so that it appeared in the Congressional Budget Office's legislative score of the proposal, which measures the spending and revenue effects of legislation over a ten-year window. Ultimately, CBO's score is what matters in Washington. Ryan's timetable, thus, is arbitrary. He chose it not based on economic theory but to fulfill CBO's scoring rules.

Representative Tom Price, who took over as the chairman of the House Budget Committee this year, picked up where Ryan left off. In fact, he takes the cuts a step further than Ryan by balancing the budget in nine years. It would slash Medicaid spending by nearly $1 trillion. Repealing Obamacare would save another $2 trillion, although the Republican Party would almost certainly pass a replacement health-care plan that would cost hundreds of billions of dollars. Defense spending would actually increase by nearly $400 billion but that would be more than offset by massive cuts to non-defense discretionary spending. In other words, the budget doesn’t look much different than Ryan's last year.