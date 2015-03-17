He did, however, echo concerns about Borland's desire. “I question whether or not this guy wanted to be a football player to begin with,” said the former player. “This isn’t the pre-2011 practice rules. This is a risk that we’re all aware of." Former player and current 49ers radio analyst Tim Ryan put the matter more bluntly on Tuesday, saying that while Willis retired, Borland “quit.”

This is the macho culture that needs to die for the NFL to continue to thrive in an information age. When machismo turns to masochism, it destroys young men.

Look no further than Stallworth’s friend Sidney Rice, who ended his career before last season at the age of 27 because of repeated brain injury. Speaking to CBS News, the former Seahawks and Vikings star expressed concern about his own health and about the culture surrounding concussions. “My story is unique because I'm willing to talk about it," Rice said. "A lot of the guys don't talk about it, they don't speak about it. They go, they play, [they’re] done and that's that. If we continue along that path then what kind of example are we setting for the youth that's coming along?"

The NFL is trying to steer youth the right way on the field, at least. Many concussions result from poor-form tackling, so the league launched its Heads Up Football movement in 2013 to teach proper technique to coaches and young players, along with better concussion response and heat and hydration preparedness. According to the 2014 Health and Player Safety Report, about 5,500 youth football organizations were signed up for the initiative at the start of last season.

Technique matters, but so do demographics. Does Borland, who has a history degree from the University of Wisconsin, point toward a day when the NFL’s labor pool will come exclusively from players who, unlike him, cannot afford to forfeit millions? Green Bay Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said that’s already happening. “There is an argument that you've probably heard, that eventually all football players are going to come from poorer backgrounds,” Murphy told ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “It's that way a little bit now, for whatever reason.”

That reason, I’d argue, is that financially stable players have more options after college. Or the risks may have prevented them from pursuing football in the first place. In protecting his health, Borland did what wealthy and protective parents have been doing now for a while. Other kids, who feel the NFL is their only path out of poverty, will continue to play and to expose themselves to danger.

I say that not to discourage them; plenty of players emerge from their careers with good cognitive health, and many in the largely black labor force are able to build new wealth. But even with all the information available, Borland still has to hear people like Ryan calling him out for prioritizing his brain. Others don't consider it manly to share stories, as Rice is doing.

We need to stop making manhood about tearing ourselves apart. Forget about more players retiring early, fixing tackling form, or the labor pool shrinking. If the NFL doesn’t cut out this macho crap, it’ll still be the same game—profitable, yes, but forever grinding up men like pieces of meat.