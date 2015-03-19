Since income inequality has grown significantly over the past few decades, you might expect support for government redistribution to grow as well. As Americans see the rich get richer and the middle class shrink, the theory goes, they would support higher taxes on the rich and a larger safety net. But that hasn’t happened. In fact, Americans have become slightly less supportive of government policies that reduce income inequality over the past 30 years, and support for redistribution has declined most for two groups of Americans that disproportionately benefit from redistributive policies: the elderly and African-Americans.

That’s the finding from a new paper by Vivekinan Ashok, Ilyana Kuziemko and Ebonya Washington (I’ll refer to them as “AKW”) which will be presented Thursday afternoon at the Brookings Institute’s spring conference on economic activity. AKW attempt to explain why older and black Americans have become more opposed to income redistribution. Their findings offer an important lesson for the Democratic Party about how to design policies that retain significant political support.

AKW controlled for a number of different economic variables to try to explain the declining support for redistribution among the elderly and African-Americans. Though income inequality has increased over the past few decades, maybe the elderly and African-Americans are feeling more positive about their economic situation and that has led to the drop in support for redistribution. But that doesn’t seem to be the case. When the authors control for household income, for instance, they find that for both seniors and blacks, it has no explantory value. Using education as a proxy for income—since “actual income may be a noisy proxy for economic well-being”—explains about one-quarter of the elderly’s decline in support for redistribution. But that’s it.

Another potential reason the elderly, in particular, have become more hostile to redistribution: maybe they have become more conservative. AKW test that hypothesis as well—and it also comes up short. “[F]or neither blacks nor the elderly is the decline in redistributive support explained by a general movement towards conservatism,” they find. And: “As these coefficient patterns suggest, despite their movement away from redistribution, blacks and the elderly have become no more relatively Republican.”