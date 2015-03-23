Scott responded with “it's not true” just in time for a second story quoting a former manager from the Department of Transportation and a former water management district employee, among others, reporting their experience with the ban. As Scott officials continued the denial, the Washington Post found an epidemiologist forced to take the words “climate change” out of a study done with the Department of Health. NPR found a university researcher forced to pull the phrase from a report summary for the DOT.

Further, it turns out that references to climate change in .PDF documents stored on the DEP website dropped precipitously after Scott took office. In 2010, the year before he was elected, there were 209 such references. Last year, there were just 34, all of which were recurring line items on land grants administered wholly or in part by agencies other than the DEP. Number of references so far this year? Zero.

You can still find references to climate change on the DEP's website, mostly in items or pages put up before Scott took office. Every once in a while, the phrase slips through. An annual report on coastal conditions that in 2010 referenced climate change as an “urgent” issue and a “research priority” was stripped by the 2014 version. "Climate change" appeared only when it was in the title of a previous report or conference—save for one reference buried in the middle of a sentence in the middle of the report, proof that censors take naps, too.

I asked one state employee what would get the state out of this predicament. The reply: “Well, the governor only has three more years, so that's kind of like the light at the end of the tunnel.” Another person I spoke to hoped that the chilling effect would now be on the governor's people: “They're going to have to greenwash this, to show they're working hard on this stuff.” Given this governor, that seems optimistic.

Rick Scott took office in 2011. He was the former CEO of a hospital chain that under his leadership was convicted of the largest healthcare fraud in the country at the time. He spent roughly $73 million of his own money to get elected on promises of putting Florida back “to work,” which worked. He was re-elected this past November, and while his approval ratings have been rising slightly, scandals have swarmed him. For one, he denied that he was conducting state business on a private email account, which he was. He fired the director of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, who latersaid Scott officials asked him for one too many off-the-books favors.

With an ex-Florida governor running for president, it's unclear what role Scott and his iffy reputation will play in the elections. But as the chief executive of the country's third largest state, his influence can't be discounted.

Democrats know this well, and already some have taken advantage of the climate change outrage. Almost immediately, the state's Democratic senators announced a series of proposals on energy issues—promoting solar power and electric cars, and opposing hydraulic fracturing. “While Governor Scott may be afraid to acknowledge ‘climate change’ or ‘global warming,’ we’re not,” senate minority leader Arthenia Joyner said in a statement.

Some legislators are prodding the bureaucrats above the muzzled employees. On March 16, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, of Tampa, pointedly questioned a Florida official during a hearing on a national plan to address climate change by cutting carbon emissions. Why, she asked, didn't his testimony mention the elephant in the room? “Nowhere in your testimony does it use the terms 'climate change' or 'global warming,'" she said. "Is that a product of Governor Scott's unwritten policy?”

“Absolutely not,” Art Graham, the chair of Florida's Public Services Commission, replied.

Two days later in Tallahassee, state Senator Jeff Clemens asked Bryan Koon, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, whether he was aware of the new FEMA rules “dealing with climate change."

Koon said he was aware. “Future versions of our mitigation plan will be required to have language discussing that issue," he said.

“What issue is that?” Clemens asked.

“The issue you mentioned earlier,” Koon replied.

The committee members laughed, but Koon never uttered the redacted phrase. Clemens later told me: “It would be fun to try and get a different department head to say ‘climate change’ every week."

Only in retrospect have I realized the department spokespeople I've been dealing with in reporting this story virtually never use the terms “climate change” or “global warming." I was tangling with one flack who kept saying their department was working on sea-level rise issues. “I'll print that if you call it climate change,” I said. "Aw, come on now,” the flack replied. The words never passed the person's lips.