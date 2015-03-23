In June 2006, Caulkett purchased a classic “80/20” loan from Countrywide Financial (now part of Bank of America), entirely financed with no money down, with 80 percent as a first mortgage and 20 percent as a second. In 2013, he filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The home was valued at $98,000, but Caulkett owed $183,264 on just the first mortgage, and $47,855 on the second. The bankruptcy judge in the 11th Circuit stripped off the worthless second mortgage, but Bank of America appealed, arguing that Dewsnup also applies to this second mortgage, which they say cannot be extinguished under Chapter 7.

The reason it matters that you can strip off a second loan in Chapter 13 bankruptcy but not Chapter 7 is that Chapter 7 is a much more affordable part of the bankruptcy code. “Chapter 13 has a payment plan, you only get the strip-off if you complete the plan,” said bankruptcy expert Bob Lawless. Only about 40 percent of Chapter 13 cases complete the payment plan, which is three times as expensive as in Chapter 7. In cases where debtors have a second mortgage—and a large number were sold during the housing bubble—Chapter 7 would be effectively unavailable to them unless Caulkett prevails.

That’s because of what happens after bankruptcy. Bank of America argues that the second mortgage should remain an “allowed secured claim,” holding onto its lien on the property regardless of the state of the first mortgage. Subsequently, the second mortgage holder would have “hostage value.” Even if the debtor wants to come to a loan modification or short sale on the first mortgage, the second mortgage holder could block it, and demand a settlement payment, basically a bribe, to make their claim go away. This creates a valuable asset out of something with no value.

Supporters of Caulkett argue that the secured claim of the second mortgage becomes unsecured when the house is so far underwater as to make it worthless. Under bankruptcy, the owner of the second mortgage can go in and try to show value, and receive some level of payment. But under Chapter 13, they don’t keep the lien, and under this argument, they shouldn’t in Chapter 7 either. “Back in the day there was this thinking that it’s property, we treat it differently,” said Bob Lawless, who wrote an amicus brief in the case. “In a context where the lien has no value, the code should properly allow the court to make that lien go away.”

Second mortgages have high interest rates precisely because of the junior nature of their collateral claim, and the risk of getting nothing back in a foreclosure. “Applying Dewsnup to cases involving wholly underwater second-lien mortgages would have the perverse effect of enabling (Bank of America) to do better in bankruptcy than it would at state law,” wrote Adam Levitin, law professor at Georgetown University, in his amicus brief.