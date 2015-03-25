The true villain for the food movement isn’t someone who buys fast food when they should be eating lentils. It’s someone who, despite having the resources to do so, hasn’t researched where his or her food comes from. Grocery shoppers’ desire to purchase fruits and vegetables—a seemingly admirable, or at least innocuous, one—is recast as consumer demand for out-of-season produce—the height of decadence. In 2011, Bittman had some harsh words for these consumers:

We expect a steady supply of ‘fresh’ Peruvian asparagus, Canadian tomatoes, South African apples, Dutch peppers and Mexican broccoli. Those who believe they’re entitled to eat any food any time seem to think that predominantly local agriculture is an elitist plot to ‘force’ a more limited diet upon us.

Bittman lamented the fact that “we have ceased to rely upon staples: long-keeping foods like grains, beans, and root vegetables, foods that provide nutrition when summer greens, fruits, and vegetables aren’t readily available.”

Is Bittman relying on root vegetables in Berkeley? When he’s in Rome learning the craft of pasta sauce? Or when he was on a food tour of Spain with Gwyneth Paltrow and Mario Batali? Along similar lines, I became somewhat less impressed with David Tanis’s remarks about how he for one is going to stick with “end-of-winter vegetables” until the “local and seasonal” green ones sprout, when I noticed he’ll be giving a cooking workshop in Sicily this April. I point these things out not (just) out of culinary envy of New York Times food writers, but because it genuinely does mean something different to be a strict locavore if you travel around all the time, or live in grocery-endowed part of California, or both.

The place I live—Princeton, New Jersey—is not what you’d call a deprived area. The town center has a Lululemon, a Barbour, and an Ivy League university. For those with a car, supermarket options are plentiful—Wegmans, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s. But buying food-movement-approved groceries is all but impossible. Farmers market season starts in May; a winter market tilts more towards upscale non-essentials—honey, olives, “gourmet nut butters”—than produce. Once that season arrives, even if you make time between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturdays, the “big” market is far too limited to be anyone’s grocery shopping for the week, meaning that you need to add on the time—and, ahem, the carbon footprint—of then driving to a supermarket (where not much is local, and bread without added sugar is scarce) for what remains.

But the supermarket is, for the food movement, taboo. Waters avoids them; it was basically an ethnographic adventure when Michaels Pollan and Moss deigned to visit one. It’s only acceptable to shop at a supermarket if you’ve been given special dispensation: Sam Sifton allows eating supermarket, out-of-season Brussels sprouts, but only if you must, while Tanis recommends purchasing California (but not South American!) asparagus, should you not find yourself somewhere where “green-tipped spears of wild asparagus had broken through the earth in an area of moist soil near a stream.” That asparagus sounds great, but until it sprouts somewhere in my part of New Jersey, the Peruvian variety will have to do.