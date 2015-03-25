This is rich: @tedcruz calls #Obamacare lawless but signs up for it. http://www.politico.com/story/2015/03/ted-cruz-enroll-obamacare-116363.html?hp=l1_3 ... — ron_fournier

There is no obvious hypocrisy here. Obamacare is Cruz's one real option if he wants his family covered, and self-deprivation has never been part of his identity. But there is a lesson in the way Cruz glides seamlessly between two different insurance systems, both of which guarantee coverage to all takers, and it exposes the huge empathy gap in his worldview.

If there were hypocrisy here, most of Cruz's critics wouldn't know where to look for it. The narrower question of which exchange Cruz shops on is important because it’ll determine whether he can obtain the same government contribution to his health plan that’s available to other federal employees. Cruz has been a vocal opponent of the rule that lets members of Congress carry their FEHB contribution onto the D.C. exchange. He’s called it illegal, and supported legislation to abolish it. He would require members and most of their staffers to pay full freight for their premiums, and thus encourage further brain drain on Capitol Hill. Accepting the contribution would constitute a dramatic reversal.

But that benefit—analagous to the contribution most employers make to worker premiums—runs through the D.C. health insurance exchange, which is not federally facilitated. If the Cruzes buy their insurance in Texas, on a federally facilitated exchange, they will pay the full premium for it. If they buy in D.C., they will be eligible for a subsidy.

Between his insistence that he’ll shop on the federal exchange and his pitched remarks about the carryover rule—"I strongly oppose the exemption that President Obama illegally put in place for members of Congress because Harry Reid and the Senate Democrats didn't want to be under the same rules as the American people”—it sounds as if Cruz will be foregoing the contribution. The hypocrisy charge only sticks if he accepts it. But rather than address the question directly, Cruz resorted to vagueness. "I believe we should follow the text of the law," he said. Well, the text of the law is unclear, and the law as implemented makes the subsidy available. I can’t imagine Cruz would sneak around his entire political identity to accept the contribution. It would amount to a Shakespearean betrayal of his supporters. But he hasn’t been categorical, either.

We thus can’t quite infer whether Cruz will pay his entire premium or just a fraction of it. But we can infer something more important. In Cruz’s mind, a family health insurance plan is both indispensable and taken for granted, like four walls and a roof, or dialing 911 in an emergency. He’s built a presidential candidacy around the stipulation that Obamacare is a huge disaster and a threat to liberty, and yet enrolling in Obamacare ranks higher on his list of ordinal preferences than going uninsured. As it should.