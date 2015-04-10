Hillary Clinton Can't Coast on Her Belief in Climate Science

This weekend, Hillary Clinton reportedly will announce her candidacy for president. In doing so, she will be the only legitimate contender for the White House—declared or presumptive—who embraces the scientific reality of climate change.

Clinton could coast through the primary with an environmental platform that rests entirely on this fact and remain vague on her plans for climate action. But she would be blowing a tremendous opportunity.

Environmentalists aren't sure where Clinton stands these days, though she did work to boost her climate credentials in two high-profile speeches months before the official launch of her campaign. At September's National Clean Energy Summit in Las Vegas, Clinton called climate change “the most consequential, urgent, sweeping collection of challenges we face as a nation and a world.” And two months later, in a speech to the League of Conservation Voters, she said, “The science of climate change is unforgiving, no matter what the deniers may say, sea levels are rising, ice caps are melting, storms, droughts and wildfires are wreaking havoc.”

But those speeches only signal that she's not, say, Ted Cruz. Little is known about her specific policies on the environment. She’s never tweeted about climate change, and she’s steered clear of debates over the Keystone XL pipeline. “You won't get me to talk about Keystone because I have steadily made clear that I'm not going to express an opinion,” Clinton said in Canada the same week the Senate debated a Keystone bill. So far, the most promising sign that her campaign will be aggressive on the environment is her hiring former White House senior adviser John Podesta, who led the Obama administration's recent strategy on climate.