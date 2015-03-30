In December, 196 countries signed an agreement in Lima, Peru, promising to pledge what they can to cut greenhouse gas pollution. For many, it was the first time they've ever made that promise. To keep these countries on track, the climate change conference agreed that as many nations as possible would submit their proposals before March 31.

Most of the world is about to blow past the deadline. Countries representing two-thirds of the world's emissions, in fact, haven't offered their pollution reduction targets yet. But in the end it's unlikely to matter, because the punctual countries are setting marks the rest of the world will be obliged to follow all the way to the climate talks in Paris at the end of 2015.

The on-time countries include Norway, Switzerland, the 28 members of the European Union, and Mexico, the first developing nation to submit a plan. Importantly, Mexico has agreed to 2026 as the year its greenhouse gas emissions will begin to decline. The United States is expected to join the list Tuesday. The White House will formalize President Barack Obama's announcement of last fall that pledged the United States by 2025 will cut between 26 and 28 percent of its 2005 greenhouse gas levels. The announcement will also add detail on how, exactly, the government plans to achieve this.

That leaves the world waiting on some major dawdlers, including China and Russia. Several, particularly Canada and Australia, are dithering because their leaders are reluctant to participate in a Paris accord. India, for one, is less concerned with reducing pollution than it is with expanding electricity access (India likely won't announce its contribution until June.).