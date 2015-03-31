Last week, the Public Religion Research Institute published a survey on the millennials' view on sexuality, religion, politics, and morality. The study largely found that millennials determine the morality of a situation based on context, and often avoid taking hardline stances on issues that polarize older generations, such as abortion and homosexuality. As The Washington Post noted on Monday, the PRRI survey showed that more millennials find sex between two people of the same gender to be more morally acceptable than casual sex (42 percent versus 37 percent).

These results dovetail with other studies showing that millennials are having less sex than previous generations. A 2013 national survey by University College London found that millennials are having sex an average of 4.9 times a month for men and 4.8 times for women, compared to 6.2 and 6.3 respectively a decade ago. Besides speculation on morality, other hypotheses have proliferated about why millennials are having less sex, despite the ubiquity of skin in today’s culture. One of the co-authors of the UCL study was widely quoted as saying, “People have tablets and smartphones and they are taking them into the bedroom, using Twitter and Facebook, answering emails.”

That wasn't meant as a scientific conclusion, but some latched onto the quote as evidence that easy access to porn, distracting apps, and the endless scroll of Facebook are lowering the libido and the amount of free time for sex. That argument has since become commonplace. Earlier this month, in a Guardian article titled "Why is Generation Y having less sex?," Hannah Slapper argued that technology, plus our fear of missing out (FOMO), gives us sexual anxiety.

One of my ex-boyfriends would, as standard, roll over and check his BlackBerry as his first post-coital act. After a while, I started to do the same. There was an unanswered question: what have I missed? It became a serious issue, something we subconsciously asked beforehand—what would we miss if we had sex now? Is there time for this? Would it be more convenient later?

An article in Business Insider took this idea one step further by suggesting that we’re developing “intimate” connections with our smartphones.