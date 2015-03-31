The 2016 election is just getting started, but environmentalists already are counting losses, as longtime allies announce they won't seek reelection. That includes Harry Reid, who last week said he will retire in 2016 after 30 years in the Senate.

A flood of statements from environmental groups marked Reid’s conservation, clean energy, and climate leadership. “Senator Reid has been instrumental in moving Nevada beyond coal,” the Sierra Club said, citing Reid’s work against nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain. “Nothing has been more reassuring than to have Sen. Reid in the congressional boxing ring when health and the environment are at stake,” Natural Resources Defense Council wrote. Even the Energy Secretary put out a statement commending Reid’s commitment to solar and geothermal energy. Reid regularly used his platform to call out the fossil fuel industry's sway over politics (by name-calling the Koch brothers) and has blocked legislation that would have hurt the president's climate change agenda.

Reid's departure follows that of other congressional environmentalists. In January, California's Barbara Boxer, chair of the Senate Environmental and Public Works Committee for eight years, announced her retirement. And at the end of last year, the prolific Henry Waxman, who helped write the expanded Clean Air Act of 1990, retired after 40 years in the House of Representatives.

Fortunately, Democrats have a deep bench of politicians who have shown leadership on climate and environmental issues. R.L. Miller—founder of the super PAC Climate Hawks Vote to elect climate leaders—pointed to a younger generation of leaders emerging, including Senators Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Chris Murphy of Connecticut, and Maria Cantwell of Washington. The list goes on to include longtime climate change advocates: Ed Markey jumped to the Senate after developing a reputation for his climate leadership in the House, and Sheldon Whitehouse has given 94 speeches urging Congress that it is “time to wake up"on climate change.