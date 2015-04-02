Why "Indie" Music Is So Unbearably White

The whole hipster R&B genre, aka "PBR&B," seems designed to avoid labeling black artists as "indie." Performers like SZA, FKA Twigs, or Dawn Richard all work with spacious, off-kilter beats and psychedelic electronica flourishes—they sound like peers of Bjork, not Beyoncé. But Bjork is considered central to indie, and SZA, FKA Twigs, and Richard are all R&B with an asterisk. Or consider Valerie June, a guitar-based performer who works with an eclectic variety of roots sources in contemporary idiosyncratic settings. She's not so different from the Dirty Projectors or Vampire Weekend, but June is classified as blues or roots music. The color of her skin means that she's invisible to, and as, indie.

There are exceptions, of course. Sahim cites M.I.A. as the rare POC in indie, and there certainly have been black rock artists, like Jimi Hendrix. Genres are amorphous and porous categories; they aren't determined by any one characteristic, but by what sci-fi scholar John Rieder calls a "web of resemblances." So a black performer like Charley Pride can be a country artist through choice of repertoire, collaborators, venues—a range of markers which signal "country." But none of that changes the fact that one important, and often central, way that people are sorted into the country genre is by skin color. In a 2008 essay, scholar Geoff Mann argued that in many ways the purpose of country was to "recruit white people to their 'whiteness.'" White people aren't the only ones who perform country, or indie, or rock. But country and rock and indie are still iconically white—both because the default, stereotypical performer is white, and because default, stereotypical whiteness is in part defined by those genres.

In the collection Hidden in the Mix, various scholars point out that whiteness in country is defined as the default; white is normal, and so non-white performers become marginal to the genre, even when those performers (like Ray Charles) are best sellers. The same is true in indie. A white artist like Moby can use gospel samples and be credited for his broad taste in non-white music and his genius in making them "contemporary." Black music is an influence, to be recuperated and packaged in whiteness. In that context, black performers become curiosities and footnotes: When a black artist like Jordannah Elizabeth uses vocals influenced by gospel performers in a setting with high-gloss R&B electronica production, as on "14 Minus 13," or when Dawn Richard references Peter Gabriel, indie doesn't have a ready conceptual framework—which is perhaps part of the reason why Moby is so much more popular than the black artists who perform comparable appropriation in reverse.

Dee, a critic who writes at the fyeahblackmusic tumblr, told me in an interview that "the real interesting thing I've always thought about rock and roll is its mix of black and white roots. And I think that's what scares people. You end up in a situation where the black part of rock and roll becomes the unspoken part. So you get white people pushed out in front as innovators. And the black part is still there, but is unspoken…. There's a level of erasure happening because the idea of a mixed America is something that doesn't sit right with many folks in America."

Dee is talking about rock music, but it applies to indie as well. Iconically black music genres, whether jazz or hip hop or blues or soul, are consistently integrated; white performers like Bennie Goodman, or the Beastie Boys, or Stevie Ray Vaughn, or the Muscle Shoals session musicians, have been successful, central, important—no one creates sub-genres to put an asterisk by their names. Iconically white genres, though, work to keep their whiteness, a practice that marginalizes black performers and narrows the genre.