The Menendez Case Proves the Supreme Court Was Naive About Campaign Finance Laws

Chief Justice John Roberts was not impressed. SCOTUSblog's Lyle Denniston, one of the few reporters at the scene, noted he grew impatient and later said, "Oh please," on top of threatening contempt sanctions against the protesters.

Say what you will of the activists' stunt or the chief's reaction—because really, no protest in the world will ever overturn a Supreme Court precedent. But consider what Roberts himself proclaimed in McCutcheon, which turned one year old today: "Spending large sums of money in connection with elections, but not in connection with an effort to control the exercise of an officeholder's duties, does not give rise to quid pro quo corruption. Nor does the possibility that an individual who spends large sums may garner influence over or access to elected officials."

McCutcheon invalidated something very specific—the limit on the total amount a person can give to all federal candidates during a two-year election cycle—but Roberts didn't stop there. Time and again he kept singling out blatant quid pro quo arrangements as the onlything Congress could regulate. Not so with meager attempts to "prevent corruption" or curbing "the appearance of mere influence and access." Those things aren't as big a deal under the Constitution. Only tit-for-tat corruption is.