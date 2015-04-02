The Menendez Case Proves the Supreme Court Was Naive About Campaign Finance Laws

McCutcheon invalidated something very specific—the limit on the total amount a person can give to all federal candidates during a two-year election cycle—but Roberts didn't stop there. Time and again he kept singling out blatant quid pro quo arrangements as the onlything Congress could regulate. Not so with meager attempts to "prevent corruption" or curbing "the appearance of mere influence and access." Those things aren't as big a deal under the Constitution. Only tit-for-tat corruption is.

Compare that to the other case the protesters targeted, 2010's Citizens United, a ruling as grand as it was shocking for the dearth of evidence on which it rested: "We now conclude that independent expenditures, including those made by corporations, do not give rise to corruption or the appearance of corruption." The court went on: "The appearance of influence or access ... will not cause the electorate to lose faith in our democratic order."

But it turns out corruption, appearances, and influence-peddling are all at the crux of federal charges against New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez. He was indicted Wednesday on several counts of bribery and other offenses, stemming from an allegedly cozy relationship with Salomon Melgen, a Florida ophthalmologist and longtime friend who is accused of giving lavish gifts to the senator. These included a trip to a luxury hotel in Paris, a stay at an upscale villa in the Dominican Republic, contributions to a legal-defense fund, and more than $1 million in donations to various political action groups supporting Democratic candidates—all in exchange for political favors for Melgen, his business interests, and his numerous girlfriends.

Whether these salacious allegations stick or lead to some kind of plea deal will soon be decided; Menendez pled "not guilty" on all charges Thursday. But a sizeable contribution listed in the indictment calls into question the Supreme Court's extreme faith that large sums of money not directly given to a candidate fail to amount to corruption.

According to prosecutors, Melgen, through his own company, contributed $600,000 to a political action committee aimed at helping Democrats retain control of the Senate. That's all well and good under Citizens United,except Melgen allegedly earmarked the money so it went directly to the Menendez re-election campaign. That's also kosher under campaign regulations, except the indictment alleges Menendez "sought and received" the donation—comprised of two checks for $300,000 each, sent to the super PAC in exchange for Menendez's assistance in resolving a Medicare-related dispute. Interestingly, the indictment notes that Melgen cut one of the checks on the same day he attended an annual fundraiser Menendez hosted.