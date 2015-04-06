Your Sense of Humor Doesn't Have to Match Your Politics

If anything is to be learned from the comedy discussion of the past week, it’s this: The ability to take a joke has become (or perhaps always was) a political act, a performance. And there’s widespread conflation of one's sense of humor—a personal trait—with the stances people take publicly about humor.

Allow me to (briefly) revisit the Dunham debacle. People who might have privately laughed at Lena Dunham’s “Dog or Jewish Boyfriend?” quiz might still feel moved to post on Facebook about the unacceptability of Jew-dog comparisons. Conversely, a public declaration that one has found whichever non-P.C. comedy hilarious is a way of taking a position in the culture wars far more than it's a comment about whether whichever joke actually made them laugh. Saying you didn’t find a controversial joke, movie, or stand-up routine funny automatically elicits accusations of thin skin. Thus, the impulse—as Jessica Winter did in Slate in her response to the Trevor Noah controversy, and as I did in reference to Dunham—is to quickly make clear that the problem with an allegedly comedic work isn’t that it’s left you traumatized.

We might look at all this stance-taking cynically and call it signaling. Or we might view it sympathetically, as noble political efforts in favor of battling bigotry and defending free speech, respectively. Either way, what’s clear is that stance-taking of this kind offers no indication of who does and does not have a sense of humor.

The conversation about joke-taking has ignored that actual joke-consumption happens outside the realm of culture-war responses. It happens in private, offline. Alone or with close friends. Just because it’s now the thing to pick a team in the comedy culture wars doesn’t mean these absolutes relate to how anyone actually responds to a sitcom in the privacy of their own home. It’s possible to laugh and squirm—or to laugh and disapprove—at the same time.

And I’m not saying that in private, the people calling out “Girls” for its monochrome casting are secretly guffawing at minstrel shows, or that those complaining about trigger-warnings hysteria are privately sobbing over something Cartman said on “South Park.” But there isn’t a one-to-one correspondence between what’s going to actually make us laugh and what we’re going to publicly endorse. This is all the more true when it comes to returning to comedy you loved growing up. Whatever it is, it will almost certainly be “problematic” by today’s standards. Sometimes so much so that the show is ruined for you (I have a Britcom or two in mind), but not always.