The New Republic to Host “The Next Frontier of Climate Change: State a

PRESS RELEASE
Washington, D.C.—State and local politicians, especially those whose communities have suffered from the recent spike in extreme weather events, have been far quicker than Congress to embrace and implement meaningful climate change policies. How are state and local actors in Illinois coming together to address climate change and implement new policies? Are these case studies and pockets of success enough to achieve broad-scale climate action in the coming years? What will it take to bring climate change to the forefront of policy debates?
On April 10, The New Republic and The Energy Policy Institute at Chicago will host "The Frontier of Climate Change" to address climate change action and implementation at the state and local level and shed light on the Administration’s plan to introduce climate policy in 2015.
WHO
Headline Interview
Gina McCarthy, Administrator, Environmental Protection Agency
Remarks
Michael Quigley, U.S. House of Representatives (D-IL 5th)
Panel Discussion
Emma Berndt, Executive Director, Urban Energy and Sustainability Lab, University of Chicago
Amy Francetic, Chief Executive Officer, Clean Energy Trust
Katherine Gajewski, Chief Sustainability Officer, Philadelphia
Gabriel Pacyniak, Climate Change Mitigation Program Manager, Georgetown Climate Center
Michael Polsky, President and CEO, Invenergy
Doug Scott, Former ICC Chair & IEPA Head, Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, Great Plains Institute
Moderators
Jeffrey Ball, Scholar-in-Residence, Stanford University’s Steyer-Taylor Center for Energy Policy and Finance and Contributor, The New Republic
Michael Greenstone, Director, Energy Policy Institute at Chicago
WHEN
Friday, April 10, 2015
9:30am-12:00pm CST
WHERE
The University of Chicago Booth School of Business
Harper Center, Room 104
5807 South Woodlawn Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
RSVP
https://climatechangechicago.eventbrite.com
LIVESTREAM
http://www.newrepublic.com/article/121456/next-frontier-climate-change-state-and-local-action-chicago
GENERAL INQUIRIES
Follow the conversation online using #ClimateIL