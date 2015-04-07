The New Republic to Host “The Next Frontier of Climate Change: State a

PRESS RELEASE

Washington, D.C.—State and local politicians, especially those whose communities have suffered from the recent spike in extreme weather events, have been far quicker than Congress to embrace and implement meaningful climate change policies. How are state and local actors in Illinois coming together to address climate change and implement new policies? Are these case studies and pockets of success enough to achieve broad-scale climate action in the coming years? What will it take to bring climate change to the forefront of policy debates?

On April 10, The New Republic and The Energy Policy Institute at Chicago will host "The Frontier of Climate Change" to address climate change action and implementation at the state and local level and shed light on the Administration’s plan to introduce climate policy in 2015.

WHO

Headline Interview

Gina McCarthy, Administrator, Environmental Protection Agency

Remarks

Michael Quigley, U.S. House of Representatives (D-IL 5th)

Panel Discussion

Emma Berndt, Executive Director, Urban Energy and Sustainability Lab, University of Chicago

Amy Francetic, Chief Executive Officer, Clean Energy Trust

Katherine Gajewski, Chief Sustainability Officer, Philadelphia

Gabriel Pacyniak, Climate Change Mitigation Program Manager, Georgetown Climate Center

Michael Polsky, President and CEO, Invenergy

Doug Scott, Former ICC Chair & IEPA Head, Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, Great Plains Institute

Moderators

Jeffrey Ball, Scholar-in-Residence, Stanford University’s Steyer-Taylor Center for Energy Policy and Finance and Contributor, The New Republic

Michael Greenstone, Director, Energy Policy Institute at Chicago

WHEN

Friday, April 10, 2015

9:30am-12:00pm CST

WHERE

The University of Chicago Booth School of Business

Harper Center, Room 104

5807 South Woodlawn Avenue

Chicago, IL 60637

RSVP

https://climatechangechicago.eventbrite.com

LIVESTREAM

http://www.newrepublic.com/article/121456/next-frontier-climate-change-state-and-local-action-chicago

GENERAL INQUIRIES

Diana Ryan

dryan@tnr.com

Follow the conversation online using #ClimateIL