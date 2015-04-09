A New Boston Marathon Documentary Tries—And Fails—to Scare Us About The Internet

Documentaries generally serve one of two purposes: to capture an interesting slice of life or to expose a problem facing society. The Thread falls into the latter category, positioning itself as an interrogation of the conflict between traditional media and new, crowd-sourced journalism. This is a worthwhile inquiry: The power to gather firsthand accounts of breaking news at an unprecedented speed has transformed the way journalists work and information is disseminated.

But The Thread is baggy and unfocused throughout, unsure of the conflict it sets out to explore. The Reddit users interviewed, including a volunteer moderator of the chain “r/findbostonbombers” and a college student who took it upon himself to cover the Watertown manhunt, come off as lonely social misfits who chase the story to make it their own and to capture 15 minutes of fame. There’s some truth to that, but it obscures the actual point. The problem with the new mechanisms for information-gathering is not the source but the processing—how to control the accuracy and quality of the information, and to avoid the kind of witchhunt that transpired in Boston, in which innocent people were accused solely based on mob speculation, and one family was made to think their missing loved one had committed the crime. The Thread dances around this conundrum, but it doesn’t effectively present the pros and the cons of the issue.

Like many other films that have tried to tackle the transformative power of the Internet, the documentary struggles to capture its intensity. For all that it brings people together, the Internet is an inherently solitary activity: The clicking of keys, the constant scroll of Twitter, and the unearthly glow of the screen make for decidedly unsexy visuals. Nobody wants to watch another person browse the Internet, and The Thread is yet another film that falls victim to the elusive nature of the beast. At several points, the filmmaker has his interviewees read printouts of old Reddit posts, compiled in large binders. The irony is lost on no one.