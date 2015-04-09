A New Boston Marathon Documentary Tries—And Fails—to Scare Us About The Internet

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who was found guilty on Wednesday of all 30 charges in the Boston Marathon bombing, has a very famous face. Rolling Stone controversially put him, airbrushed and romanticized, on their July 2013 magazine cover, and he commands legions of online fans who collect photos of him on Tumblr. But before the FBI identified a blurry surveillance camera image of him, the Internet took matters in its own hands. Led by Reddit, the Internet became a factory of accusations and rampant speculation about the perpetrators, falsely accusing several men.

A new documentary, The Thread, which will be released on iTunes on Monday, reconstructs the Internet frenzy that took place in the five frightful days after the explosions. Directed by Greg Barker, better known for Manhunt, his documentary on the CIA’s search for Osama Bin Laden, it pieces together interviews, Reddit posts, Tweets, and amateur YouTube videos of another terrorist attack and subsequent manhunt to reconstruct the Boston bombings as experienced through the hysteria of the Internet.

Documentaries generally serve one of two purposes: to capture an interesting slice of life or to expose a problem facing society. The Thread falls into the latter category, positioning itself as an interrogation of the conflict between traditional media and new, crowd-sourced journalism. This is a worthwhile inquiry: The power to gather firsthand accounts of breaking news at an unprecedented speed has transformed the way journalists work and information is disseminated.

But The Thread is baggy and unfocused throughout, unsure of the conflict it sets out to explore. The Reddit users interviewed, including a volunteer moderator of the chain “r/findbostonbombers” and a college student who took it upon himself to cover the Watertown manhunt, come off as lonely social misfits who chase the story to make it their own and to capture 15 minutes of fame. There’s some truth to that, but it obscures the actual point. The problem with the new mechanisms for information-gathering is not the source but the processing—how to control the accuracy and quality of the information, and to avoid the kind of witchhunt that transpired in Boston, in which innocent people were accused solely based on mob speculation, and one family was made to think their missing loved one had committed the crime. The Thread dances around this conundrum, but it doesn’t effectively present the pros and the cons of the issue.