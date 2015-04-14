Low-Wage Workers Deserve Predictable Work Schedules

Under New York law, workers who are called to report for a shift must be paid for four hours of work, even if they are sent home. Schneiderman believes that the 13 retailers may be violating that law. Whether or not his letter and further investigation lead to evidence of misconduct, it will likely deter retailers from breaking the law going forward. That’s an important step toward giving workers more control over their lives.

Many of us take for granted the freedom to come in late when we have a morning dentist's appointment or to leave an hour early to catch an evening flight. Millions of workers don’t have that flexibility; their shifts start and end at firm times. While such a rigid schedule may frustrate workers, it is, at the very least, predictable. Just-in-time scheduling deprives workers of even that benefit.

And that benefit is highly valued. Many workers in the “on-demand” economy, for instance, cite flexible scheduling as a prime factor in their job satisfaction. Workers at companies like Uber, Lyft, and TaskRabbit set their own schedules—they can work whenever they want, for as long as they want. In return for that control, they sacrifice a number of workplace protections. As contractors rather than employees, they're not entitled to minimum wage or overtime protections. Companies don't cover the cost of gas and maintenance, let along worker's comp, retirement plans, or health benefits.

Yet, when you talk to workers in the on-demand economy, they often are happy with their employer and, in particular, rave about flexible scheduling. “If I don’t feel like driving, I won’t drive,” Dejan Terziev, a 31-year-old Uber driver who lives in Virginia, told me. “This is my third month and I’m very happy,” Noor Akbari, also an Uber driver, told me recently. “Because the important thing is I’m by myself. There’s no boss to tell me go left, go right, why you late, why you early, why you leaving early. I’m my own boss.” In December, the Benenson Strategy Group surveyed 601 Uber drivers and found that 74 percent of them had greater control over their schedule since starting with Uber. Sixty-three percent of drivers said greater flexibility was a main reason they worked for Uber.



In the absence of such flexibility, workers should at least get to settle for predictability. Conservatives may dismiss such protections as unnecessary. An improving economy, they say, gives workers leverage to demand better working conditions. And that's true. Recently, for instance, Wal-Mart, McDonald’s, and other companies raised their workers’ wages, in part due to the tightening labor market. But while companies have significant discretion in setting their workers’ wages, the minimum wage also exists to ensure that workers are properly compensated for their work. Similar protections for worker schedules are needed, especially since tight labor markets have been so prevalent in recent years.

