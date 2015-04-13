Republicans Are Doomed If They Take Political Advice From Conservative Economist Art Laffer

One thing is for sure: No one can ever accuse Art Laffer of being a pessimist.

The famous conservative economist explained to the Washington Post’s Jim Tankersley why he thinks there will be a Republican wave in 2016—and why it will set the stage, as Tankersley writes, for “a generational lock on Washington for the GOP.” Laffer’s reasoning has nothing to do with demographics or polling. In fact, he doesn’t even look at polls. Any of the numerous Republican candidates, he says, will be good enough to ensure a long-term Republican majority.

Instead, it’s all about economics. Laffer sees the U.S. on the brink of an economic boom, if only Congress enacts and the next president signs massive tax cuts. The Republican playbook, under this view, is pretty simple: Win in 2016, enact those tax cuts, and just wait for the American people to flock to the GOP as the economic boom happens.

This is wrong for many reasons. First, neither party is on the verge of a “generational lock on Washington.” But if anyone is closer to that lock, it’s the Democratic Party, simply for demographic reasons. Over the next few decades, Democrats are primed to gain a tighter control over the presidency as Hispanics become a greater share of the voting population. Meanwhile, older voters—the GOP’s bread and butter—are dying off. Still, no one is arguing that Democrats are on the verge of a long-term takeover of Washington because the American electorate is deeply polarized. A booming economy won’t suddenly convert a large swath of Democratic voters to the GOP, or vice versa.