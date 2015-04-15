Raise Our Taxes. Please.

During the past 40 years, the federal government has spent an average of 20.5 percent of GDP while collecting revenues equal to 17.4 percent GDP. In 2039, CBO projects spending will rise to 25.9 percent of GDP while the government collects just 19.4 percent of GDP in revenue. But as noted above, that increase in spending largely results from Americans' aging. Thus, if conservatives seek to address the long-term debt through spending cuts, either the federal government must become much, much more efficient, so that it delivers the same level of services to Americans for less money. Or it will deliver fewer services altogether. That’s the unavoidable result of so many of us growing older and thus becoming less productive and more reliant on the government.

Even more, while spending on entitlement programs is projected to rise considerably, spending on the rest of the federal government, including food inspectors and the IRS and the military, is projected to decline. These areas are already projected to shrink. Funding on everything other than Social Security and the major health programs is projected to fall from 9.3 percent of GDP last year to 6.9 percent of GDP in 2039. It's hard to imagine future Congresses allowing that to happen. Already, federal agencies are strained because of a lack of funding. Budget cuts at the IRS, for instance, have crippled morale and forced the agency to cut back on much-needed services for taxpayers. Further spending cuts would damage agencies across government, decreasing the number of food inspections, increasing wait times for regulatory permits, and harming a vast number of other government functions. If I'm right and future Congresses don't allow spending to drop much further, then CBO is actually underestimating the rise in long-term debt.

What about doing nothing? While conservatives still deem our long-term debt an imminent problem, that’s not really the case. Deficits are declining and the debt is barely projected to rise over the next ten years. Liberals are right to argue that we have some time to figure this out. Other problems, like global warming, deserve higher prioritization. But they shouldn't ignore the long-term debt altogether. While economists no longer believe that a debt-to-GDP ratio above 90 percent is necessarily more risky, they also don't know when investors might demand higher interest rates on U.S. debt, raising interest payments and crowding out other spending.