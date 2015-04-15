Raise Our Taxes. Please.

We face the choice to do nothing, cut spending, or raise revenues. Republicans like to describe the government as a bloated, bureaucratic nightmare. But that's not really the case. For instance, former Senator Tom Coburn, who retired at the end of the 113th Congress, used to release an annual "Wastebook" that described egregious examples of government waste. The 2014 version named 100 federal projects that cost the taxpayer $25 billion. That sounds like a lot. But many of those have legitimate purposes. More importantly, $25 billion is a mere sliver of the $3.5 trillion the government spends annually. At 0.7 percent, it's close to a rounding error.

Presumably, if the government wasted far more money, Coburn would have found it. His "Wastebook" actually demonstrates that the federal government is relatively efficient. GOP plans for cutting spending cannot achieve their ends solely by eliminating waste. Instead, politicians are left to shred programs Americans really like: medicine for the poor, food for hungry children, national parks, grants for college students.

During the past 40 years, the federal government has spent an average of 20.5 percent of GDP while collecting revenues equal to 17.4 percent GDP. In 2039, CBO projects spending will rise to 25.9 percent of GDP while the government collects just 19.4 percent of GDP in revenue. But as noted above, that increase in spending largely results from Americans' aging. Thus, if conservatives seek to address the long-term debt through spending cuts, either the federal government must become much, much more efficient, so that it delivers the same level of services to Americans for less money. Or it will deliver fewer services altogether. That’s the unavoidable result of so many of us growing older and thus becoming less productive and more reliant on the government.

Even more, while spending on entitlement programs is projected to rise considerably, spending on the rest of the federal government, including food inspectors and the IRS and the military, is projected to decline. These areas are already projected to shrink. Funding on everything other than Social Security and the major health programs is projected to fall from 9.3 percent of GDP last year to 6.9 percent of GDP in 2039. It's hard to imagine future Congresses allowing that to happen. Already, federal agencies are strained because of a lack of funding. Budget cuts at the IRS, for instance, have crippled morale and forced the agency to cut back on much-needed services for taxpayers. Further spending cuts would damage agencies across government, decreasing the number of food inspections, increasing wait times for regulatory permits, and harming a vast number of other government functions. If I'm right and future Congresses don't allow spending to drop much further, then CBO is actually underestimating the rise in long-term debt.

What about doing nothing? While conservatives still deem our long-term debt an imminent problem, that’s not really the case. Deficits are declining and the debt is barely projected to rise over the next ten years. Liberals are right to argue that we have some time to figure this out. Other problems, like global warming, deserve higher prioritization. But they shouldn't ignore the long-term debt altogether. While economists no longer believe that a debt-to-GDP ratio above 90 percent is necessarily more risky, they also don't know when investors might demand higher interest rates on U.S. debt, raising interest payments and crowding out other spending.

Chances are we're not close to that point now. Interest rates are near historic lows and the dollar remains the world's reserve currency. But it's still a risk. Furthermore, if another economic crisis hits, Congress needs the political space to pass another stimulus. Right now, that space does not exist; Congress would never assent to another major round of fiscal stimulus. But if policymakers reduce our long-term debt, that space may open up—and could have major benefits during the next recession.

All of this leads to one conclusion: The federal government needs more revenue. Liberals should (and do) support this most of all, since it will cost money to fund an expansion of Social Security, for instance, or to pass universal pre-kindergarten. But conservatives should support this as well, particularly if they are concerned about the long-term debt.

There are two main ways to generate that revenue. First, we could raise marginal tax rates. Those tax increases would focus on the rich, making the tax code more progressive. But the middle class would also see their taxes rise, too. We can soak the rich only so much.

Second, we could curtail tax expenditures—the different tax credits, deductions, and exemptions that lower tax liability for millions of Americans. In 2013, tax expenditures cost the federal government nearly $1 trillion, or nearly 6 percent of GDP. That’s more than we spent in total on Medicare and is nearly as much revenue as the federal government took in through individual tax returns. Worse than the lost revenue, tax expenditures benefit mostly the rich. The top 20 percent of earners get about half of that money. Less than 10 percent goes to the bottom quintile.

Cutting the home mortgage interest deduction, exclusions for pensions contributions, and ending the “stepped-up” loophole that allows rich heirs to avoid the estate tax would rake in billions and make the tax code more fair. This strategy could even appeal to conservatives, as it wouldn’t require marginal tax rates to rise. Economists consider tax expenditures as spending, in fact. Conservatives who want to cut spending should start by curtailing tax expenditures.

There's one other way to reduce the long-term debt without cutting spending or reducing revenue: increase economic growth. When analysts look at long-term debt, they measure it in terms of GDP, as I have done throughout this article, because GDP represents the U.S. revenue base. Growth reduces the debt-to-GDP ratio and makes long-term debt smaller in comparison to the economy at large.

In that sense, policies that promote growth may be the best solution to our debt problems. Yet we shouldn't rely on them alone. It's difficult to design policies that drive growth. The economy is massive, and the federal government has limited ability to steer it. Policymakers should aim to promote growth while also improving the lives of Americans and solving our long-term debt problems.

I don’t expect Hillary Clinton, much less a Republican candidate, to produce a platform that accomplishes all of those goals. A tax plan that increases revenue by closing tax breaks is not a political winner, so long as the economy is in recovery and wage growth remains weak. But at some point, we're going to need to raise more revenue. The longer politicians pretend that that isn’t the case, the harder it will be to accomplish.