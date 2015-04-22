Lindan Morris is a towering man with a gentle smile. In March, outside his store, he plucked his sunglasses off and shook my hand firmly. His business, Floyd County Farm & Ranch Supply, stands at the entrance to downtown Lockney, which is east of Plainview, and just across the street from a cotton gin, whose dryer fan roared and sent cottonseeds swirling as if we were trapped in a snowstorm. Inside the office, a commemorative Roger Staubach Dr. Pepper bottle decorated a shelf; the walls were covered with John Wayne posters and an oak plaque mounted with a photo of Nolan Ryan’s famous headlock on Robin Ventura. Atop Morris’s bank of file cabinets was a miniature Zimmatic center pivot—a gift from one of his sons, who works for Lindsay, manufacturer of the irrigation systems, in Amarillo. Morris himself is the local dealer and installer of the giant, rotating sprinkler systems, which automatically pump from single underground wells and disperse water evenly over as much as 640 acres. I asked how sales were doing in the area. “Way down,” he said.

I met Morris for the first time last fall, when he came into the Tastee Burgers on Main Street and mentioned to some local farmers that he had been digging a pivot well nearby. “We dug down to a depth of 292 feet in one place. No water,” he said. “The next went to 360 feet before we hit water.” When I reminded him of that day, he nodded. “Happens from time to time,” he said. “Most of the time you can find some water. You just don’t find very much.”

All of the usable groundwater in the area, for cattle and drinking, comes from the Ogallala Aquifer, an under­ground, freshwater reservoir that accumulated from millions of years of High Plains rain and snow seeping down to the underlying “red bed”—a layer of impermeable rock, some 300 to 400 feet below the surface. Morris said the red bed has peaks and valleys; if you hit a low spot, you can still find water in it, but if you hit a high point, you can’t.

This was not always so. In the late nineteenth century, when Christopher Columbus Slaughter, a rancher from east of Nacogdoches along the Louisiana line (who claimed to be the first male child born to parents married in the Republic of Texas), moved his herd here and settled atop the Llano Estacado—the thick top layer of limestone that defines the eastern edge of the aquifer—the underlying reservoir was so full that there was an abundance of sub-surface water sources. Slaughter’s Lazy S Ranch grew to encompass everything from what became Plainview all the way to Big Spring—a distance of more than 150 miles, earning him the state-appropriate nickname of the Cattle King of Texas. Slaughter was ambitious, and decided to purchase for his herd gold medal Hereford bulls from international competitions, often paying thousands of dollars a head, in order to establish the finest line of beef cattle. He crossbred Kentucky blooded shorthorn cattle with local longhorns from Spanish stock to create the iconic Texas Longhorn, a breed specifically designed to be able to survive on the scrubland of the open range. At the turn of the twentieth century, Slaughter began digging wells for his growing herd of 20,000 breed stock. For most of his wells he needed only to deepen a natural arroyo or a buffalo wallow, using a horse-drawn trench digger. In other places, Slaughter hired men to drill wells and install windmills to pump water into stock tanks spaced five miles apart.



“Some of the first wells here were hand-dug,” Morris said. “So that tells you how shallow it was to water. Then in the 1950s, they were still finding some water at fifty feet down.” Morris grew wistful. “Today you have to dig all the way to red bed.”

By the onset of the latest drought, the groundwater shortage had grown so severe that the State of Texas commissioned an in-depth study to quantify the problem. The results, published in the Texas Water Report in January 2014, could hardly have been more dire. “Since the 1940s,” the study reported, when ranchers, in a surfeit of optimism, began trying to grow cotton on the arid rangeland, “substantial pumping from the Ogallala has drawn the aquifer down more than 300 feet in some areas.” But the real trouble has been recent. One hundred feet of the 300-foot decline of the aquifer occurred in the decade between 2001 and 2011. This period coincided with a run-up in commodity prices that tempted farmers to start growing thirsty feed crops. With rising temperatures and what the report described as “the near-total absence of rain” of the current drought, water use for irrigation has jumped another 43 percent.

Worst of all, the portion of the Ogallala Aquifer south of the Canadian River in the Texas Panhandle, where Lockney and Plainview sit, is cut off from the main aquifer system. As a result, the reservoir recharges more slowly than the northern portions that supply irrigation water for most of the Central Plains. So as Texas Panhandle farmers chased commodity profits and tried to keep pace with corn production in Nebraska and Iowa, they pumped out the aquifer faster and faster, draining the great basin of water that had sustained Texas cattle for two centuries.

All of which helps explain why wells at the edge of the Ogallala basin are starting to come up dry. To show me, Morris pointed to a satellite map of the area on his office wall. “Most of Floyd County is cut up in one-section blocks,” he said. The dirt roads, spaced at even mile markers, describe a perfect grid over the landscape. Around Lockney and stretching west back toward Plainview, each section contained a green circle, where a center pivot was irrigating a field of corn, soybeans, or cotton. But east of Lockney, the circles were smaller—pivots covering just one or two quarters of the section—or the larger circles were only covering part of the square, like a half-eaten pie. Still farther east, moving toward the edge of the caprock, there were no green circles at all. “This was all, at one time, irrigated farmland—all of it,” Morris said with a sweep of his hand. But the wells there have run dry. And the farmers have all picked up and left—which means ranchers are left without water and feedlots are left without food.

Despite everything, Morris couldn’t accept the idea that he might be witnessing the effects of climate change. “I don’t see the science behind the global warming thing,” he said. “There’s always been times when it was hot and dry, and there’ll be some more.” But when I pressed him in Cargill’s querulous style—what if climate change is real, what if the hot, dry times were permanent—he stiffened. “If climate change is the real deal,” he said, “then the human race as we know it is over. And I don’t believe that.”

Morris, like so many in Texas, has perfect faith in our ability to innovate and overcome whatever immediate challenges we may face. Still, he had to concede that he had seen the line of dry wells advancing on Lockney in his lifetime—and without water, there would be no way to raise feed, much less cattle. “If the drought continues, it’ll get to where it’s not economically viable to farm here, and there won’t be any farmers. The land will eventually go back to grass. And five hundred years from now, maybe somebody will have enough rain over enough time to replenish the aquifer.” Morris smiled. “And they’ll start farming again.”