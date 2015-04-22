“We don’t need to agree—is this man-made, long-term climate change?” Page said in a Cargill-produced video on the company website. “What we do need to agree is, in the past 40 years we have seen phenomena in our area, in our experience, that cause us to say: If we need to change, can we? If we need to change, how are we going to go about that? If we need to change, who are the other people in the supply chain that we rely on, in order to make that happen? Each of these conversations can be held without having to first agree on what is the exact science of the phenomena that we are encountering.” Page is less an evangelist for climate science than a pusher of a capitalist equivalent to Pascal’s Wager: Given the possibility that climate change may exist, a rational businessman should act as if it does, whether he believes it or not.

But Cargill’s eagerness to sidestep the “exact science” also allows the company to conveniently ignore the mounting evidence that points to the beef industry as a prime driver of climate change. A 2013 study by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization found that greenhouse gas emissions from the cattle industry now exceed the emissions released by all the cars on America’s roadways. Feedlot cattle—much of it owned by U.S. corporations—may generate as much as 10 percent of all human-caused emissions contributing to climate change globally. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization now also lists industrial agriculture as a greater risk to global climate change than the clear-­cutting of old growth forests. Domestically, by acknowledging the global impact of the effects of climate change, Cargill would, at the very least, seem to run the risk of stiffer governmental regulation. But the company appears to have a plan for that. In the midterm elections—after the creation of the Risky Business Project—the main recipients of Cargill’s campaign donations were House Speaker John Boehner, who has vocally advocated for stripping the Environmental Protection Agency of its power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions; Representative Erik Paulsen who, when asked if he believes humans are contributing to global warming, responded, “I’m not smart enough to know”; Representative Kevin Cramer who denied that humans are contributing to climate change and said that calls for reduced greenhouse gas emission are “all based on this fraudulent science from the EPA”; and Senator Bill Cassidy who suggested that climate change might be caused by “a shift in the axis” of the Earth. Cargill also vigorously supported Mike McFadden in his failed bid to unseat Democratic Senator Al Franken; during the campaign, McFadden declared concerns about climate change to be not “based on science” but “based on emotions.”

Is Cargill hoping to awaken politicians to the realities of climate change, in order to prevent further closures like those in Plainview? Or is it looking to head off potential regulation that would impose limits on resources, most notably water, in the places it is headed next? In April, I asked Cargill Beef for interviews with Page and Keating, in order to pose these questions. Michael Martin, head of Cargill’s external communications office, wrote to say, “We will not set up in-person or phone interviews.”