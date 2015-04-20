The film suggests that O’Connor’s of-its-time awakening led to the Cobains mid-’70s divorce, which, along with young Kurt’s hyperactivity and propensity for trouble, seems to have contributed to an accelerated transition from a relatively protected, chubby-cheeked childhood to a delinquent, bony-limbed adolescence. The tonal shift of the archival footage from the bright colors of the 1960s to the grainy dinginess of the following decade mirrors, too, the country’s collective move from hopeful prosperity to depression and apathy, affective states Cobain was increasingly burrowing into. Alcohol and drugs helped: “I discovered the most ultimate form of expression ever: marijuana,” he is heard saying in an audiotape. “I could escape all day long.”

For the burgeoning musician, escape seemed to translate into being the worst kid possible as well as the most creative, figured as two sides of the same coin. The documentary conveys this doubled sense of always-impending disaster and relentless, almost autistic artistic efflorescence through remarkable animated segments, in which Cobain’s journal writings as well as his grotesque, Zap Comix-style drawings—no more benignly grinning Disney characters—are jitteringly brought to life, and his taped words are married to realistically rendered narrative cartoons. In the most depressing of the latter, Cobain’s voice-over recounts a disturbing tale in which he and his high school friends stole alcohol from a mentally challenged girl. Cobain later returned and—eager to rid himself of his burdensome virginity—came close to having sex with her. (In the film, Cobain recounts asking the girl if she’d had sex before; she casually affirmed that she had, “mainly with her cousin.”) It’s to the film’s credit that it doesn’t attempt to soften Cobain’s involvement in this burnout hell. It’s a nightmare very much dressed like a nightmare, and Cobain’s turning this world’s dregs into art is figured as a more compulsive, inexorable reaction than act of redemption.

Redemption, in fact, is hard to come by in Montage of Heck’s retelling of Cobain’s life. And in this, it seems to remain true to Cobain himself, who, over and against his driving ambition to succeed—the film pegs this, in part, to the rejected child’s desire to be loved—was famously never really able to enjoy the spoils of his critical and material success. In an early journal entry, he wrote: “Tomorrow morning I would like every one of you to buy a firearm and assasinate [sic] a representative of gluttony.” Once Nirvana had made it, this almost anti-American attitude continued to inform Cobain’s understanding. A chronic stomach condition was his constant companion, and suffering, rather than triumph, marked his notion of creativity. The only type of excess that interested him was luxuriating within the soft embrace of numbing opiates. In the words of Cobain’s former wife and rock-star-in-her-own-right Courtney Love (who cooperated with Morgen on this film, providing him with access to many never-before-revealed archival materials), “Kurt said, ‘I’m gonna get to three million dollars and then I’m gonna be a junkie.’”