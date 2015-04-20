The moment in which grunge achieved mainstream prominence is shown in Montage of Heck to be monstrous.

Montage of Heck begins with footage of Cobain as a golden blond child, beloved firstborn of his young parents. The small logging town of Aberdeen, Washington, where the family lived, was an American Eden, his mother Wendy O’Connor claimed in an interview. “Everybody had everything. Even if you didn’t have a lot you still had enough.” Sweet early drawings of Cobain’s, featuring happy cartoon characters like Mickey Mouse and Snoopy, reflect this sense of safe, prelapsarian plentitude, as do home movies of the jokey Cobains, still a couple during their son’s early years. When she got married, O’Connor said, she felt: “All those problems are behind me. Now I’m just going to have babies.” After she had Kurt and his younger sister Kim, though, she “started to mature,” and began to ask herself: “Is that all there is?”

The film suggests that O’Connor’s of-its-time awakening led to the Cobains mid-’70s divorce, which, along with young Kurt’s hyperactivity and propensity for trouble, seems to have contributed to an accelerated transition from a relatively protected, chubby-cheeked childhood to a delinquent, bony-limbed adolescence. The tonal shift of the archival footage from the bright colors of the 1960s to the grainy dinginess of the following decade mirrors, too, the country’s collective move from hopeful prosperity to depression and apathy, affective states Cobain was increasingly burrowing into. Alcohol and drugs helped: “I discovered the most ultimate form of expression ever: marijuana,” he is heard saying in an audiotape. “I could escape all day long.”

For the burgeoning musician, escape seemed to translate into being the worst kid possible as well as the most creative, figured as two sides of the same coin. The documentary conveys this doubled sense of always-impending disaster and relentless, almost autistic artistic efflorescence through remarkable animated segments, in which Cobain’s journal writings as well as his grotesque, Zap Comix-style drawings—no more benignly grinning Disney characters—are jitteringly brought to life, and his taped words are married to realistically rendered narrative cartoons. In the most depressing of the latter, Cobain’s voice-over recounts a disturbing tale in which he and his high school friends stole alcohol from a mentally challenged girl. Cobain later returned and—eager to rid himself of his burdensome virginity—came close to having sex with her. (In the film, Cobain recounts asking the girl if she’d had sex before; she casually affirmed that she had, “mainly with her cousin.”) It’s to the film’s credit that it doesn’t attempt to soften Cobain’s involvement in this burnout hell. It’s a nightmare very much dressed like a nightmare, and Cobain’s turning this world’s dregs into art is figured as a more compulsive, inexorable reaction than act of redemption.

Redemption, in fact, is hard to come by in Montage of Heck’s retelling of Cobain’s life. And in this, it seems to remain true to Cobain himself, who, over and against his driving ambition to succeed—the film pegs this, in part, to the rejected child’s desire to be loved—was famously never really able to enjoy the spoils of his critical and material success. In an early journal entry, he wrote: “Tomorrow morning I would like every one of you to buy a firearm and assasinate [sic] a representative of gluttony.” Once Nirvana had made it, this almost anti-American attitude continued to inform Cobain’s understanding. A chronic stomach condition was his constant companion, and suffering, rather than triumph, marked his notion of creativity. The only type of excess that interested him was luxuriating within the soft embrace of numbing opiates. In the words of Cobain’s former wife and rock-star-in-her-own-right Courtney Love (who cooperated with Morgen on this film, providing him with access to many never-before-revealed archival materials), “Kurt said, ‘I’m gonna get to three million dollars and then I’m gonna be a junkie.’”

There seems to have been real intention behind this Robinson-Crusoe-on-smack fantasy, with Cobain envisioning himself self-sufficiently retiring to his metaphorical island with just enough drugs to not ever have to engage with the rest of the world again, save perhaps for Love. In one archival segment, the couple is seen comically playacting the part of desperate junkies for the camera, coughing and shaking while sitting on a mattress laid on the floor: “If we weren’t so needle-sick,” Cobain said, “I could be on tour with Guns N’ Roses now, whooping it up, snake-dancing across the stage.” Cobain’s positioning of himself against Axl Rose is telling. While Guns N’ Roses’ troubles with heroin were as well-documented as Cobain’s, that band, in opposition to Nirvana, was clearly marked by its Gatsbyesque embrace of success’s booty, becoming, by the early ’90s, a gargantuan, bloated machine putting out double albums, touring with a full orchestra, and releasing lengthy ballads accompanied by hyperproduced, scripted videos.