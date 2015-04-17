Martin O'Malley Just Jumped to the Left of Elizabeth Warren. Your Move, Hillary.

That’s because more than doubling the minimum wage is almost certainly a bad idea. To be fair to O’Malley, he doesn’t say over what timetable he would like to implement the minimum wage hike. But presumably, it’s within the next five to seven years, like other Democratic proposals. In that case, his proposal is very risky because it could significantly raise the labor costs for businesses, forcing them to cut and automate jobs. While the academic community is divided on the employment effects of small or moderate increases in the minimum wage, there’s no precedent for more than doubling it. Even liberal economists who support the Democrats’ push for a minimum wage hike are concerned with O’Malley’s proposal. “We just do not know what a $15/hour minimum wage would do based on the type of careful research designs that have become the hallmark of modern labor economics, and ones I strive to use in my work," economist Arindrajit Dube, who has endorsed raising the minimum wage to $10.10, wrote in an email to the Washington Post in 2013.



Politically, O’Malley’s support for a $15 per hour minimum wage makes sense. He’s quickly positioning himself not just to the left of Clinton but even to the left of Senator Elizabeth Warren. (Warren’s office did not return a request for comment asking if she supported O’Malley’s proposal.)

The same logic applies on the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), which is a 12-country trade deal in the Pacific. The controversial agreement has sparked a huge backlash among labor groups and progressive activists. After so-called fast track legislation was introduced on Thursday to ease the TPP through Congress, those groups quickly mobilized to block the bill. The AFL-CIO, for instance, is launching a six-figure ad campaign to convince House and Senate democrats to oppose the legislation.

Policy-wise, it’s tough to know whether the TPP is good for the United States and American workers. The deal isn’t even complete yet, although we know most of the details about it. But, once again, these comments make perfect sense for O’Malley politically. Trade may be the toughest issue Clinton faces in the Democratic primary. Many liberals are still furious at President Bill Clinton for signing the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which they argue was a significant cause of the decline in U.S. manufacturing jobs—and they view the TPP as a greater threat to U.S. workers than NAFTA. Clinton’s position on the trade deal is a litmus test for her to see if she is a part of the Warren wing of the Democratic Party.

So far, Clinton's position is unclear. As secretary of state, she supported the TPP. As a candidate, she hasn’t expressed an opinion on it, although in her book Hard Choices she said the deal would “link markets throughout Asia and the Americas, lowering trade barriers while raising standards on labor, the environment and intellectual property.” Those words hint that she supports the deal but they are not decisive.