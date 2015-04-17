Martin O'Malley Just Jumped to the Left of Elizabeth Warren. Your Move, Hillary.

During her first week in the presidential campaign, Clinton has tried to win over progressives in the Democratic Party by attacking CEOs for not paying their workers enough and saying that gay marriage should be a constitutional right. But both the minimum wage and trade pose an early test of Clinton's progressive credentials. Her positions on those issues will offer a clear indicator where she stands in the Democratic Party—and what her potential presidency could look like.

While a $15 minimum wage has garnered support in different cities and localities across the country, O’Malley is the first major Democratic politician, to my knowledge, to endorse it nationally. Congressional Democrats and the president, for instance, want to raise the minimum wage, which is currently $7.25 per hour, to $10.10 over three years. Over the past few months, Senator Patty Murray has lobbied her Democratic colleagues to support raising the minimum wage to $12 by 2020. But there’s no support in Congress for a $15 minimum wage.

That’s because more than doubling the minimum wage is almost certainly a bad idea. To be fair to O’Malley, he doesn’t say over what timetable he would like to implement the minimum wage hike. But presumably, it’s within the next five to seven years, like other Democratic proposals. In that case, his proposal is very risky because it could significantly raise the labor costs for businesses, forcing them to cut and automate jobs. While the academic community is divided on the employment effects of small or moderate increases in the minimum wage, there’s no precedent for more than doubling it. Even liberal economists who support the Democrats’ push for a minimum wage hike are concerned with O’Malley’s proposal. “We just do not know what a $15/hour minimum wage would do based on the type of careful research designs that have become the hallmark of modern labor economics, and ones I strive to use in my work," economist Arindrajit Dube, who has endorsed raising the minimum wage to $10.10, wrote in an email to the Washington Post in 2013.

