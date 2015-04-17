Who Is Fair Game for Public Shaming? Here's a Media Rulebook.

In his treatment of online shaming, Ronson doesn’t much distinguish between cases involving the already famous and those brought into the public eye against their will. This is in one sense reasonable—even the famous can feel shame—but in another, too bad, because so much of what makes online shaming a problem is that it’s now possible for huge numbers of people to react to strangers’ doings. Even if a thousand people are telling you, calmly, that you should have been nicer to that train conductor, even if (for the sake of argument) not one of those thousand people is threatening you or asking you to be fired, that’s still in and of itself a sort of shaming. Whereas, it’s not shaming if a thousand people tweet their disagreements with David Brooks.

Once having identified the problem, though, addressing it can seem futile. After all, doesn’t everyone have a right to an opinion? But as Jacob Silverman notes in his Slate review of Ronson’s book, the Twitter pile-ons Ronson protests aren’t always so spontaneous:

While [Ronson] looks at historical roots of the practice, he also doesn’t consider the important role that the media, especially viral media, play in public shaming. Tabloids, cable news, and reality TV have long specialized in helping to make ordinary people objects of brief, coruscating interest. Usually this involves humiliating them in one way or another—sometimes, as is the case with reality shows, with the consent of the subject. Now the role is often played by big news sites and content producers who know that they can play on audience outrage or the desire for a fool-of-the-day in order to boost traffic. A more thorough investigation of public shaming would examine how the media is complicit in this process of raising people up for ridicule.

Indeed. “Stranger-shaming” stories make for tempting content because they’re quick and cheap to produce, and because they put click-driving humiliation under the guise of a good deed. At the end of his Jalopnik post on the commuter train incident, Brian Moylan explained his reason for sharing it: “Public humiliation is the only thing that will teach this brat a lesson. Let's hope this helps!” Whether 2011-era Brian Moylan was genuinely outraged over this commuter-train passenger’s fit is anyone’s guess; but it's clear that such a post would draw easy clicks for Jalopnik.