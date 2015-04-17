Who Is Fair Game for Public Shaming? Here's a Media Rulebook.

After reading the New York Times Magazine teaser for it, I had wanted Jon Ronson’s new book, So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed, to be about stories like that of the Metro North lady—a woman who, in a videotaped commuter-train fit, informed a train conductor of how well-educated she was— which not only went viral in 2011, but earned her a place in a 2013 philosophy book from Oxford University Press. Or ones of men photographed manspreading on public transportation. Stories, that is, of people who’ve been “stranger-shamed”—not for something like being overweight or badly dressed, but for some supposedly noble cause like honoring personal space, treating strangers with dignity, or respecting solemn occasions or locations. Ordinary people, in other words, who’ve become notorious for a momentary lapse in judgment that, thanks to smartphones and social media, ends up making the news.

So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed does delve deeply into several instances of that sort of shaming. Two are rather straightforward: social-media posts by women (one on Facebook, the other on Twitter) that were intended as humorous but widely seen as offensive, leading to both women losing their (low-profile) jobs and becoming more or less unemployable. Another is the somewhat more complicated story of a woman at a tech conference who posted a photo online of some fellow participants to call them out for making jokes she overheard and found offensive. But Ronson mixes these in with other shame-related stories that involve well-known people being criticized for things more substantial than one poorly constructed or out-of-context joke. There’s Jonah Lehrer, a super-successful author who was justly accused of plagiarism. There are also appearances from former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey and former car-racing executive Max Mosley—men unfairly shamed in sex scandals, but who were already in the public eye when these scandals occurred.

In his treatment of online shaming, Ronson doesn’t much distinguish between cases involving the already famous and those brought into the public eye against their will. This is in one sense reasonable—even the famous can feel shame—but in another, too bad, because so much of what makes online shaming a problem is that it’s now possible for huge numbers of people to react to strangers’ doings. Even if a thousand people are telling you, calmly, that you should have been nicer to that train conductor, even if (for the sake of argument) not one of those thousand people is threatening you or asking you to be fired, that’s still in and of itself a sort of shaming. Whereas, it’s not shaming if a thousand people tweet their disagreements with David Brooks.

Once having identified the problem, though, addressing it can seem futile. After all, doesn’t everyone have a right to an opinion? But as Jacob Silverman notes in his Slate review of Ronson’s book, the Twitter pile-ons Ronson protests aren’t always so spontaneous: