Have Pollsters Become Too Powerful?

Michael Kellner was an Austrian Jew, born in 1920, who emigrated to Palestine with his family in 1938, after Kristallnacht. “Most kids of that age in Palestine at the time either joined the Irgun and fought the British or joined the British and fought the Germans,” Kellner said. It is one of many binary propositions that punctuate his conversation— the product, perhaps, of a habit of seeing the world through the prism of either/or questions. His father had never been to Britain, but he joined the British army and was sent to Greece, where he was wounded and captured in the German invasion of 1941. Michael Kellner spent the rest of the war in a German POW camp, and when it was liberated he went to Britain, where he stayed for the rest of his life. “Britain’s tradition of liberty and tolerance was important to him,” Kellner said. “He became a British subject out of choice, because of what Britain stood for.”

He then became a Labor Party councillor in County Durham. Kellner says that growing up in a politically interested household shaped his career. He won a place to study mathematics at Cambridge but switched to economics and statistics because it had more practical applications. His first job, as a “specialist statistician,” was with the Sunday Times and he stayed there for eleven years before joining the New Statesman and working as a columnist for the Independent, the Evening Standard, and the Sunday Times. Later, he set up a “polling relationship” with the Independent and Newsnight, and his interest in data and statistics has remained constant throughout his career. “I have never enjoyed or been very good at the lobby gossip side of politics,” he said.

His own political career was brief; he stood in elections for Westminster City Council in 1978 although, given he was a candidate in Belgravia, he did not have “great hopes” of winning. Yet his party links were an advantage when YouGov was set up because its two founders had strong connections with the Tories: Nadhim Zahawi is a Baghdad-born businessman who became a Conservative MP in 2010, and Stephan Shakespeare set up the ConservativeHome website, which he later sold to the pollster Michael Ashcroft. It was “useful” to have someone known to be involved with Labor, he says. The Lib Dem peer Navnit Dholakia was another early recruit, for the appearance of neutrality is essential to any polling organisation—and especially one pioneering a new way of measuring public opinion.