Five Years After the Deepwater Horizon Disaster, Is Offshore Drilling Any Safer?

Monday marks five years since BP’s Deepwater Horizon oil rig exploded, killing 11 workers and dumping 5 million barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico. Years later, dolphin, pelicans, turtles, and at least a dozen other species are still dying in record numbers, warned a report from the National Wildlife Federation last year.

BP’s accounting of the lasting impact from the disaster is much more pristine. "Data collected thus far shows that the environmental catastrophe that so many feared, perhaps understandably at the time, did not come to pass, and the Gulf is recovering faster than expected," BP's senior vice president and spokesman Geoff Morrell told news outlets, citing BP’s response as one reason for the rapid recovery (in reality, it took the company months just to contain the gushing oil).

The oil industry insists it has learned its lesson, and that “America’s oil and natural gas industry and our regulators have kept our commitment to make offshore operations safer than ever before,” Jack Gerard, president of the oil lobby American Petroleum Institute, said weeks ago.

But is offshore drilling much safer?