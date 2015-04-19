Five Years After the Deepwater Horizon Disaster, Is Offshore Drilling Any Safer?

For example, just last week, the Obama administration announces new rules targeting the blowout preventer, a piece of equipment attached to the oil well that's meant to guard against a spill, but which failed in BP's case. Yet the government never established an independent regulatory agency to ensure compliance with safety standards, leaving the industry to fill the oversight role instead. The API-run Center for Offshore Safety seems more focused on touting how safe offshore drilling already has become than on areas needing improvement.

Meanwhile, offshore drilling is poised to make a comeback. The Interior Department has proposed 10 leases in the Gulf of Mexico, three in the Arctic, and one in the Atlantic in the next few years.

The oil industry wants to stress how safe offshore drilling has become, even as it faces an unknown number of obstacles drilling in previously protected waters. The Arctic is particularly unfamiliar terrain, as a remote locations prone to unpredictable weather and ice that's more than 1,000 miles from the nearest Coast Guard station. Shell, which began exploring there in 2012, has already had some major mishaps and equipment failures. But the oil industry is painting a cheery narrative of the years since the Deepwater Horizon disaster to encourage the Obama administration to go even further in opening up the ocean for drilling.