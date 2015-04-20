What 'Felix and Meira' Gets Right About Leaving Hasidic Life

What this man feared, it seemed to me, was not only the uncertainty of leaving but the act of choice—having to decide between the unhappy but familiar and the world of endless possibilities. Every man or woman who leaves the Hasidic world is confronted with choices like these, and it is this dilemma that is at the heart of Felix and Meira, a new film by Canadian director Maxime Giroux, which opened in U.S. theaters last week.

Meira is a young woman in Montreal’s Hasidic community, who meets Felix, a Quebecois drifter grieving over the recent death of his estranged father. A relationship develops, while Meira's husband Shulem—who finds out about the fling—stands bemused, unable to fathom what is happening to his wife and family. Meira, in the meantime, toys with overtly rebellious behavior—wearing jeans, visiting a nightclub, and meeting her lover in a hotel room, where, in one of the most sensual scenes in the film, she briefly removes the wig she wears over her closely cropped hair. (Many Hasidic women shave their head and wear wigs after marrying.) Soon she has to decide: should she stay within her cloistered Hasidic community, or follow Felix into an unknown world filled at once with possibility and uncertainty?

Felix and Meira is the story of one Hasidic woman, not Hasidic womanhood; this is not a woman's rebellion against religion, but the story of a wife and husband badly paired, who simply want different things out of life. Shulem wants the life he was born to live. A typical Hasidic young man, he wants to study, pray, raise children, and maintain his good standing within the community. His wife wants more, but he does not understand her. "Why must you humiliate us?" he asks when he discovers her listening to a jazz album, which we watched her retrieve moments earlier from its hiding place beneath the sofa. What Shulem doesn't know is that Meira is also taking birth control pills in secret. (The couple already has one child.)