What 'Felix and Meira' Gets Right About Leaving Hasidic Life

Felix and Meira is the story of one Hasidic woman, not Hasidic womanhood; this is not a woman's rebellion against religion, but the story of a wife and husband badly paired, who simply want different things out of life. Shulem wants the life he was born to live. A typical Hasidic young man, he wants to study, pray, raise children, and maintain his good standing within the community. His wife wants more, but he does not understand her. "Why must you humiliate us?" he asks when he discovers her listening to a jazz album, which we watched her retrieve moments earlier from its hiding place beneath the sofa. What Shulem doesn't know is that Meira is also taking birth control pills in secret. (The couple already has one child.)

We get glimpses early on that Meira is restless, and somewhat troubled. She has a habit of playing with mousetraps, pulling back the spring to watch it snap back. "Can you stop that?" her husband asks, with evident restraint. "I like the sound it makes," she says, and we are as irritated with her as her husband is. Played with supreme skill by the Israeli actress Hadas Yaron (who learned to speak Yiddish for the role), Meira is in search of something, though she doesn’t seem to know what that is.

Her character is even more sharply illustrated in a small scene early in the film that achieves a masterfully cinematic effect. Meira is again scolded by her husband for listening to secular music, and in response she falls faint onto their living room floor. We expect Shulem to rush to call an ambulance. Instead, he says calmly: "Don't be childish. I can see you breathing." Meira—her body in crumpled and collapsed form—responds: "That can't be, because I'm holding my breath."

This is where you start paying attention. Meira is not a one-dimensional figure with traits plotted along the dots of common Hasidic woman stereotypes. She’s given a voice and a psychological profile that is at once endearing and exasperating. Shulem, too, while possessing fewer distinguishing characteristics, is well cast; he comes across as balanced, having neither great passion nor great dullness. His equanimity may not stir in us great sympathy, but we cannot dislike him either; even in those moments when he loses his temper, such as when he encounters his wife with her lover and proceeds to hurl flailing and ineffective fists at the suddenly hapless Lothario, we kind of see Shulem’s point.

Shulem’s character is played superbly by Luzer Twersky, who is a real life ex-Hasid from Brooklyn, and his own experiences are evident in the film’s meticulous authenticity. He contributed significantly to the script, and also consulted on cultural details, and it is therefore no surprise that this film is unequivocally the best Hasidic-themed movie ever made—at least in the U.S.—and there have been many attempts. That it rises above the farces that were Holy Rollers or Fading Gigolo or A Stranger Among Us might not be saying much. But this movie achieves something more real, more touching, more credible even than otherwise decent films, like A Price Above Rubies or even—and I'll say it—The Chosen. This is not to say that Felix and Meira is a work of absolute cinematic perfection, but it is exquisite in its own way, and, where most other Hasidic-themed films have failed, this one, with its melancholic realness and quiet ambition, achieves something truly unique and noteworthy.