The Future of Binge TV Belongs to America's Oldest Sport

BAM is controlled by two people: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and Bob Bowman, the league’s new president of business and media. Manfred took over in January from Bud Selig (who oversaw BAM’s birth back in 2000); Bowman just got a promotion from his last gig as CEO of Advanced Media. Bowman is still technically in charge of BAM, even with his updated business card, and that’s no accident. That titanic client list of BAM's would make its IPO worth billions. A $5 billion valuation would reach more than halfway to MLB’s $9 billion in total revenue from last year. You don’t make that kind of dough just by selling Cracker Jack.

Of all sclerotic, nostalgia-soaked industries, how is it that baseball became such a quiet titan online? Fans spent eons watching botched calls on broadcast replays before baseball relented to try out instant replay in games. That was in 2008, fully 22 years after the National Football League adopted its first instant replay measures. The history of electric line-judging in tennis goes back to 1974. Hell, the National Hockey League put a microchip in the puck. Even FIFA, perhaps the world’s most corrupt sports organization, came to its senses and ushered in goal-line technology. TV cameras in the infield dirt are one thing, but instituting actual next-gen technology that could better adjudicate baseball has long been pushed aside in favor of “the integrity of the game,” a nebulous nothing-phrase that rewards Luddism and revels in risk aversion. To put it mildly, Major League Baseball hasn’t always been quite as forward-thinking as it appears today.

What happened? Well, the Internet happened, and the notion of inevitability, that our culture was inexorably moving toward this point anyway, but that also doesn’t quite give MLB enough credit. In truth, Bowman happened. Insofar that baseball’s overlords could sense that rise of the ’net would bring the public some means of mass online content consumption—and baseball has a lot to consume: 2,430 regular-season games a year, not including playoffs—it was still a thing that would need to be built from scratch. MLB hired Bowman, a former president of ITT and budding internet executive, after the 2000 season.

In his first statement as MLB’s online czar, Bowman declared: “I am convinced that baseball has incredible content and interest which can be molded into an extraordinary Internet experience for our fans and a valuable business for our clubs.” Over the past 15 years, Bowman took what sounded like bureaucratic boilerplate and rode it to world domination. His buildup of MLB.com spawned MLB.TV, the gold standard for professional sports streaming now in its thirteenth year. The head-start has paid off, and it couldn't have come at a better time for a sport that has seen its share of misfires in the past generation. Twenty years ago, baseball was reeling from the after-effects of the 1994 players strike, and the steroid era was barely a gleam in Jose Canseco's thigh. The sport is only just addressing how deliriously slow it can be.

But in hindsight, maybe it shouldn’t shock us that baseball devised and built a video archive and delivery system with such robust capacity. The game's unique, clockless structure—at-bats turn into outs which turn into innings, three outs at a time, you switch up, “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” every seventh inning, and so forth—feeds into its unparalleled fetish for record-keeping. Baseball fans think of a game the way a computer would with an internal file system: That home run was in the top of the fifth, but that three-run double was in the bottom of the ninth.